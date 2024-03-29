PHOENIX — It’s last call for Carly’s Bistro, a downtown Phoenix staple for nearly 20 years.

The quaint restaurant and bar at Roosevelt and Second streets recently announced that it is closing permanently on May 3.

No reason was given for the decision.

“We are humbled by the contributions of our staff, past and present, and by the loyalty and love shown to us over the years by the Phoenix community. As we come full circle on our journey, we look forward with excitement to see what the next small business will bring,” the announcement on social media said.

Carly’s Bistro, which opened in 2005, is one of longest-running establishments on Roosevelt Row, chugging along as the area evolved from a funky arts district into a trendy, in-demand destination.

Carly’s Bistro reveals plans for final weeks in business

The restaurant plans to celebrate its history as it winds down operations, recruiting performers and artists who have been featured there over the last two decades for an encore.

The plans call for an art show in April along with nightly musical acts.

“We will be opening the patio in front of the mural so we can make a big noise,” Carly’s Bistro said on social media.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.