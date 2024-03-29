Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Longtime downtown Phoenix restaurant Carly’s Bistro is closing in May

Mar 29, 2024, 12:00 PM

The front of Carly's Bistro in downtown Phoenix, with a red facade and blue awnings....

Carly's Bistro, a downtown Phoenix restaurant, announced that it is closing May 3, 2024. (Facebook Photo/Downtown Phoenix Inc.)

(Facebook Photo/Downtown Phoenix Inc.)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — It’s last call for Carly’s Bistro, a downtown Phoenix staple for nearly 20 years.

The quaint restaurant and bar at Roosevelt and Second streets recently announced that it is closing permanently on May 3.

RELATED STORIES

No reason was given for the decision.

“We are humbled by the contributions of our staff, past and present, and by the loyalty and love shown to us over the years by the Phoenix community. As we come full circle on our journey, we look forward with excitement to see what the next small business will bring,” the announcement on social media said.

Carly’s Bistro, which opened in 2005, is one of longest-running establishments on Roosevelt Row, chugging along as the area evolved from a funky arts district into a trendy, in-demand destination.

Carly’s Bistro reveals plans for final weeks in business

The restaurant plans to celebrate its history as it winds down operations, recruiting performers and artists who have been featured there over the last two decades for an encore.

The plans call for an art show in April along with nightly musical acts.

“We will be opening the patio in front of the mural so we can make a big noise,” Carly’s Bistro said on social media.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The Arizona Broadway Theatre in Peoria announced its lineup for the 2024-25 season, showcasing a s...

KTAR.com

Arizona Broadway Theatre lineup for 2024-25 includes ‘Beauty & the Beast,’ ‘Hello, Dolly!’

The Arizona Broadway Theatre in Peoria announced it's highly anticipated lineup for the 2024-25 season, showcasing a selection of iconic musicals and timeless classics.

1 hour ago

A view of the Gilbert water tower from below, with wispy clouds in the blue sky behind it....

Kevin Stone

Gilbert utility rates to start rising in April, with water and trash bills doubling by 2026

Gilbert utility customers can expect to see significantly higher water and trash bills starting with the April cycle.

2 hours ago

Phoenix Little Theater where Steven Spielberg premiered first film...

Brandon King

Steven Spielberg’s first movie, ‘Firelight,’ celebrates 60 years since its Phoenix premiere

Steven Spielberg's first film, "Firelight," premiered at the Phoenix Little Theater, now part of the Phoenix Theatre Company, 60 years ago.

3 hours ago

Freeway signs signify Interstate 10 in Phoenix, with the light from a traffic barrier visible to th...

Kevin Stone

I-10 closure will delay traffic heading from west side toward central Phoenix this weekend

The only Valley freeway closure scheduled for this weekend will delay drivers heading from the west side to central Phoenix.

4 hours ago

Ten cats were rescued from an overnight apartment blaze in Phoenix. (Phoenix Fire Department Photo)...

KTAR.com

10 cats rescued from overnight apartment blaze in Phoenix

Ten cats were rescued from a Phoenix apartment early Friday after a blaze tore through the unit, officials said.

6 hours ago

Phoenix Coqui NFL Business Connect Program...

Serena O'Sullivan

Puerto Rican restaurant Phoenix Coqui takes advantage of opportunities ahead of Final Four

An NFL program that boosts diverse local businesses has been a huge boon to Phoenix Coqui, a Puerto Rican restaurant.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Longtime downtown Phoenix restaurant Carly’s Bistro is closing in May