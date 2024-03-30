PHOENIX — Harvest Park, a 10-acre park in the Phoenix neighborhood of Laveen, opened to the public last week.

The park, which debuted Saturday, is located at 5400 W. Gwen St.

The park is made possible through a $4 million investment funded by impact fees.

What will be available at the new Laveen park?

The park features many activities and areas for people of all ages to visit and engage with, such as a playground, two pickleball courts, a Bank Shot court, a basketball court and an amphitheater.

Harvest Park also celebrates the agricultural history of Phoenix. Engraved within the walking path of the park are the five C’s: Copper, cotton, cattle, climate and citrus. This will honor the farmers and families who were part of the agricultural history of the city.

Parks and Recreation Director Cynthia Aguilar sees the park as growth to the area of Laveen.

“We are thrilled to unveil Harvest Park,” Aguilar said in a press release. “This park represents our continuing investment to the Laveen community and our department’s dedication to providing accessible and inclusive recreational spaces.”

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego hopes the park and future ones will be staples of the community.

“As our community continues to grow, we’re dedicating resources across the city to preserve our outdoor areas and ensure families have wonderful gathering places for decades to come,” Gallego said in the release.

