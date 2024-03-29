PHOENIX — The only Valley freeway closure scheduled for this weekend will delay drivers heading from the west side toward central Phoenix.

Eastbound Interstate 10 will be closed from the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway to the I-17 Stack Interchange in Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The northbound Loop 202 ramps to eastbound I-10 and the eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 79th, 75th and 67th avenues will be blocked off, too.

The closure, which affects a 4.5-mile stretch of I-10, is due to pavement improvement work.

How can drivers avoid weekend closure on I-10 in Phoenix?

Eastbound motorists are advised to exit I-10 before the closure and take a nearby cross street — McDowell and Thomas roads to the north or Van Buren Street and Buckeye Road to the south — to bypass the roadwork.

Drivers trying to reach the East Valley can take southbound/eastbound Loop 202 and reconnect with I-10 in the Chandler/Ahwatukee area.

Another detour option is to use the northbound Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway to reach I-17 in north Phoenix.

Portion of 32nd Street closed for I-10 ramp construction

The only other freeway-related restriction scheduled for this weekend is on 32nd Street at I-10, just south of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Both directions of 32nd Street will be closed between I-10 and Elwood Street, which is just north of the freeway, from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for ramp construction. Both I-10 off-ramps at 32nd Street will also be closed, as will the westbound on-ramp from 32nd Street.

Officials suggest using 40th Street or 24th Street as a detour.

The eastbound I-10 off-ramp at 32nd Street will remain closed until June as part of the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

All times are estimates and subject to change.

