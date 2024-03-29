Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

I-10 closure will delay traffic heading from west side toward central Phoenix this weekend

Mar 29, 2024, 8:12 AM

Freeway signs signify Interstate 10 in Phoenix, with the light from a traffic barrier visible to th...

Eastbound Interstate 10 is scheduled to be closed from the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway to I-17 in Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday, March 29, to 5 a.m. Monday, April 1. (Arizona Department of Transportation File Photo)

(Arizona Department of Transportation File Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The only Valley freeway closure scheduled for this weekend will delay drivers heading from the west side toward central Phoenix.

Eastbound Interstate 10 will be closed from the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway to the I-17 Stack Interchange in Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The northbound Loop 202 ramps to eastbound I-10 and the eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 79th, 75th and 67th avenues will be blocked off, too.

The closure, which affects a 4.5-mile stretch of I-10, is due to pavement improvement work.

How can drivers avoid weekend closure on I-10 in Phoenix?

Eastbound motorists are advised to exit I-10 before the closure and take a nearby cross street — McDowell and Thomas roads to the north or Van Buren Street and Buckeye Road to the south — to bypass the roadwork.

Drivers trying to reach the East Valley can take southbound/eastbound Loop 202 and reconnect with I-10 in the Chandler/Ahwatukee area.

Another detour option is to use the northbound Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway to reach I-17 in north Phoenix.

RELATED STORIES

Portion of 32nd Street closed for I-10 ramp construction

The only other freeway-related restriction scheduled for this weekend is on 32nd Street at I-10, just south of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Both directions of 32nd Street will be closed between I-10 and Elwood Street, which is just north of the freeway, from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for ramp construction. Both I-10 off-ramps at 32nd Street will also be closed, as will the westbound on-ramp from 32nd Street.

Officials suggest using 40th Street or 24th Street as a detour.

The eastbound I-10 off-ramp at 32nd Street will remain closed until June as part of the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

All times are estimates and subject to change.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The Arizona Broadway Theatre in Peoria announced its lineup for the 2024-25 season, showcasing a s...

KTAR.com

Arizona Broadway Theatre lineup for 2024-25 includes ‘Beauty & the Beast,’ ‘Hello, Dolly!’

The Arizona Broadway Theatre in Peoria announced it's highly anticipated lineup for the 2024-25 season, showcasing a selection of iconic musicals and timeless classics.

21 minutes ago

A view of the Gilbert water tower from below, with wispy clouds in the blue sky behind it....

Kevin Stone

Gilbert utility rates to start rising in April, with water and trash bills doubling by 2026

Gilbert utility customers can expect to see significantly higher water and trash bills starting with the April cycle.

1 hour ago

Phoenix Little Theater where Steven Spielberg premiered first film...

Brandon King

Steven Spielberg’s first movie, ‘Firelight,’ celebrates 60 years since its Phoenix premiere

Steven Spielberg's first film, "Firelight," premiered at the Phoenix Little Theater, now part of the Phoenix Theatre Company, 60 years ago.

2 hours ago

Ten cats were rescued from an overnight apartment blaze in Phoenix. (Phoenix Fire Department Photo)...

KTAR.com

10 cats rescued from overnight apartment blaze in Phoenix

Ten cats were rescued from a Phoenix apartment early Friday after a blaze tore through the unit, officials said.

5 hours ago

Phoenix Coqui NFL Business Connect Program...

Serena O'Sullivan

Puerto Rican restaurant Phoenix Coqui takes advantage of opportunities ahead of Final Four

An NFL program that boosts diverse local businesses has been a huge boon to Phoenix Coqui, a Puerto Rican restaurant.

7 hours ago

Adopt a bunny this Easter 2024 AHS says...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona Humane Society urges animal lovers to adopt a bunny this Easter

Those who want to adopt a bunny for Easter should be prepared for their needs and understand the responsibility, AHS said on Thursday.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

I-10 closure will delay traffic heading from west side toward central Phoenix this weekend