Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Glendale Public Library will waive all existing late fines, no longer fine patrons for late returns

Mar 28, 2024, 4:00 PM

Glendale Public Library eliminates overdue fines...

The West Valley library is known for the peacocks that roam around its exterior. (Glendale Public Library photos)

(Glendale Public Library photos)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Say goodbye to overdue fines. The Glendale Public Library will now let readers who take too long to return their books off the hook.

Interim Chief Librarian Dawn Ferro said this decision will help the library foster a more inclusive environment for all community members.

“Libraries are essential community resources, and our priority is to ensure that everyone can benefit from what we have to offer,” Ferro said in a statement. “By going fines-free, we’re removing a significant barrier to access and promoting equitable opportunities for learning, exploration, and enrichment.”

The library’s announcement said fines disproportionately impact people facing financial hardships. Removing the fines will ensure everyone can utilize the library’s various educational and entertainment services.

Glendale Public Library wants to help the community

Library officials will also waive existing fines on patrons’ accounts. Thanks to this one-time amnesty program, people who use the library can now return late items without any penalties. They’ll also be able to regain full access to all library services.

RELATED STORIES

However, patrons who have fees as a result of lost items should contact the library to “discuss options to reinstate their accounts,” the announcement said.

The library’s announcement said going fines-free has various positive outcomes, like increased circulation and greater community engagement.

Community Services Director Jean Moreno said this decision reflect the library’s desire to prioritize access and equity.

“We want to welcome everyone back to the library without reservations or concerns about overdue fines,” Moreno said in a statement. “Our goal is to create a welcoming and inclusive space where everyone feels empowered to explore, learn, and connect with their community.”

Those who want to learn more about the updated policy can go to the library’s website.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

ADOT announced a southbound portion of the Interstate 17 is closed on Thursday afternoon. (Arizona ...

KTAR.com

Crash causes shutdown of southbound I-17 lanes in north Phoenix

The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 closed in north Phoenix at around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, officials said.

57 minutes ago

gavel photo threatening federal...

KTAR.com

Man found guilty of second-degree murder of girlfriend in Phoenix

A man was found guilty of murder over three years after the death of his girlfriend in Phoenix, authorities announced Thursday.

3 hours ago

Split panel image of women doing stunts on the left and the Wheel of Death apparatus from the Garde...

Kevin Stone

Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus sets up big top for 26 shows over 11 days in West Valley

The Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus, which bills itself as the world’s oldest and largest traveling circus, is settling in for an 11-day run in the West Valley.

3 hours ago

File photo of the side of a Scottsdale Police Department vehicle....

KTAR.com

Scottsdale man arrested for allegedly stabbing roommate to death at mobile home park

A Scottsdale man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his longtime roommate to death on Wednesday, authorities said.

4 hours ago

A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix-area lottery player wins $1 million in Powerball, 3 others in Arizona win $50,000

A Phoenix-area lottery player won $1 million in Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, and three other Arizona tickets won $50,000.

5 hours ago

Split panel image of a boy holding an umbrella for the Easter bunny on a left and a child holding a...

Kevin Stone

Holiday rain: Strong weather system to hit Phoenix area over Easter weekend

With a potent cold front expected to bring high winds and widespread rain to the Phoenix area this weekend, the Easter bunny might want to hide those eggs indoors.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

Glendale Public Library will waive all existing late fines, no longer fine patrons for late returns