Glendale Public Library eliminates overdue fines...

PHOENIX — Say goodbye to overdue fines. The Glendale Public Library will now let readers who take too long to return their books off the hook.

Interim Chief Librarian Dawn Ferro said this decision will help the library foster a more inclusive environment for all community members.

“Libraries are essential community resources, and our priority is to ensure that everyone can benefit from what we have to offer,” Ferro said in a statement. “By going fines-free, we’re removing a significant barrier to access and promoting equitable opportunities for learning, exploration, and enrichment.”

The library’s announcement said fines disproportionately impact people facing financial hardships. Removing the fines will ensure everyone can utilize the library’s various educational and entertainment services.

Glendale Public Library wants to help the community

Library officials will also waive existing fines on patrons’ accounts. Thanks to this one-time amnesty program, people who use the library can now return late items without any penalties. They’ll also be able to regain full access to all library services.

However, patrons who have fees as a result of lost items should contact the library to “discuss options to reinstate their accounts,” the announcement said.

The library’s announcement said going fines-free has various positive outcomes, like increased circulation and greater community engagement.

Community Services Director Jean Moreno said this decision reflect the library’s desire to prioritize access and equity.

“We want to welcome everyone back to the library without reservations or concerns about overdue fines,” Moreno said in a statement. “Our goal is to create a welcoming and inclusive space where everyone feels empowered to explore, learn, and connect with their community.”

Those who want to learn more about the updated policy can go to the library’s website.

