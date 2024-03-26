PHOENIX — Legendary rock band Iron Maiden announced a stop in Phoenix on its world tour, “The Future Past.”

The band will perform in Phoenix on Oct. 9 at Footprint Center with special guest and Mongolian band The Hu. The date comes between performances in Los Angeles and Sacramento.

The tour — which started in May 2023 — currently includes 42 future shows across four continents from Sep. 1-Dec. 7.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. and will be available online.

Iron Maiden has 29 songs that have reached the Billboard 200 chart, including four in the top 10, with the most recent coming in 2021 with “Senjutsu,” which reached No. 3.

The band has won one Grammy award and has been nominated for three others.

Iron Maiden last performed in the Valley in September 2019 at Talking Stick Resort Arena according to setlist.fm.

