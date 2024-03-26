Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Iron Maiden announces Phoenix stop on ‘The Future Past’ world tour

Mar 26, 2024, 4:25 AM

Iron Maiden has announced a Phoenix stop on its world tour. (Photo by Karl Walter/Getty Images)...

Iron Maiden has announced a Phoenix stop on its world tour. (Photo by Karl Walter/Getty Images)

(Photo by Karl Walter/Getty Images)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Legendary rock band Iron Maiden announced a stop in Phoenix on its world tour, “The Future Past.”

The band will perform in Phoenix on Oct. 9 at Footprint Center with special guest and Mongolian band The Hu. The date comes between performances in Los Angeles and Sacramento.

The tour — which started in May 2023 — currently includes 42 future shows across four continents from Sep. 1-Dec. 7.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. and will be available online.

RELATED STORIES

Iron Maiden has 29 songs that have reached the Billboard 200 chart, including four in the top 10, with the most recent coming in 2021 with “Senjutsu,” which reached No. 3.

The band has won one Grammy award and has been nominated for three others.

Iron Maiden last performed in the Valley in September 2019 at Talking Stick Resort Arena according to setlist.fm.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Blumhouse and AMC Theatres have partnered to bring the Halfway to Halloween Film Festival to the Va...

Arin Ducharme

Phoenix hosts Blumhouse and AMC’s Halloween Film Fest for 5 days

Blumhouse and AMC Theatres have partnered to bring the Halfway to Halloween Film Festival to the Valley starting Friday.

11 minutes ago

Sticker contest from Maricopa County ready for public vote...

Serena O'Sullivan

Finalists announced for Maricopa County ‘I Voted’ sticker contests

The public has a little over a week to pick two new designs for each "I Voted" sticker contest from the Maricopa County Recorder's Office.

21 minutes ago

An officer-involved shooting took place in the parking lot at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Cha...

KTAR.com

Officers shoot suspect in Chandler hotel parking lot after domestic violence call

A man was shot by Chandler police at a hotel late on Friday after a domestic dispute, according to officials.

7 hours ago

The festival returns to downtown Phoenix on April 20, 2024. (French Fry and Music Festival)...

Arin Ducharme

FRIED Festival returning to downtown Phoenix this April

The FRIED French Fry and Music Festival will make its return to downtown Phoenix for the third year in a row next month.

8 hours ago

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs...

KTAR.com

Ohio man gets 2.5 years in prison for making election-related death threats to Katie Hobbs

An Ohio man was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison after making election-related death threats to Katie Hobbs when she served as Arizona secretary of state.

12 hours ago

A woman fell from the side of the Cathedral Rock Trail on Sunday, authorities said. (Sedona Fire De...

Serena O'Sullivan

Hiker rescued from 15-foot fall in Sedona amid slippery conditions

A woman was seriously injured after falling 15 feet after hiking on a Sedona trail on Sunday, authorities said.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Iron Maiden announces Phoenix stop on ‘The Future Past’ world tour