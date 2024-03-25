Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Ohio man gets 2.5 years in prison for making election-related death threats to Katie Hobbs

Mar 25, 2024, 4:00 PM | Updated: 4:36 pm

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs...

An Ohio man was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for sending death greats to Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — An Ohio man was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison after making election-related death threats to Katie Hobbs when she served as Arizona secretary of state.

Joshua Russell of Bucyrus, Ohio, had pleaded guilty in late August to a federal charge of making an interstate threat against Hobbs, a Democrat who, as secretary of state, was Arizona’s chief elections officer in 2022 and now serves as the state’s governor.

The judge, who read Russell’s profanity-laden threats aloud in court, said Russell had accused the victim of being a terrorist, while he was threatening her life. He rejected Russell’s characterization of his actions as immature. “None of these people deserved it,” the judge said.

RELATED STORIES

“I was looking for an outlet to cast my inner turmoil onto,” Russell told the judge before he was sentenced. He hugged his parents and sister in the courtroom before he was taken away to start serving his punishment.

Hobbs was not present in court during the sentencing hearing.

What were the death threats against Hobbs?

The first threat happened Aug. 2, 2022, the day of Arizona’s midterm primary.

This was the message sent to Hobbs:

“You’re the enemy of the United States, you’re a traitor to this country, and you better put your sh[inaudible], your [expletive] affairs in order, ’cause your days [inaudible] are extremely numbered. America’s coming for you, and you will pay with your life, you communist [expletive] traitor [expletive].”

The second message came about five weeks later, when Russell called Hobbs a criminal.

“[Y]ou have a few short months to see yourself behind bars, or we will see you to the grave. You are a traitor to this nation, and you will suffer the [expletive] consequences.”

The final message was sent by Russell a week after the November 2022 general election.

“[W]e will not wait for you to be drugged through court. A war is coming for you. The entire nation is coming for you. And we will stop, at no end, until you are in the ground. You’re a traitor to this nation. You’re a [expletive] piece of [expletive] communist, and you just signed your own death warrant. Get your affairs in order, cause, your days are very short.”

Threats continue against Arizona elections officials

Earlier this month, a Massachusetts man was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for making an online threat to bomb Hobbs’ office in February 2021 when she was still the secretary of state.

In February, an Alabama man accused of sending death threats to a social media account for the Maricopa County Elections Department was charged with making interstate threats.

An Iowa man was also sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for threatening Maricopa County Supervisor Clint Hickman and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, both Republicans.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A woman fell from the side of the Cathedral Rock Trail on Sunday, authorities said. (Sedona Fire De...

Serena O'Sullivan

Hiker rescued from 15-foot fall in Sedona amid slippery conditions

A woman was seriously injured after falling 15 feet after hiking on a Sedona trail on Sunday, authorities said.

2 hours ago

Federal funds for Arizona: $25M+ clinched by Sens. Kelly, Sinema...

Serena O'Sullivan

Sens. Sinema, Kelly say they’ve secured over $25M in federal funds for Arizona

Local communities will benefit from an influx of over $25 million in federal funds for Arizona, Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly said.

5 hours ago

The westbound lanes of the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway were temporarily closed for a crash in Ph...

KTAR.com

4 hospitalized in 2nd Loop 202 Freeway crash near Phoenix on Monday

Four people were hospitalized following the second multi-vehicle crash on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near Phoenix on Monday, authorities said.

6 hours ago

Brazion Sheppard was arrested for allegedly fatally killing a man at an apartment complex in Phoeni...

KTAR.com

18-year-old arrested in fatal west Phoenix apartment complex shootout

An 18-year-old was arrested for his role in a fatal west Phoenix shootout at an apartment complex last week, authorities said.

8 hours ago

Bright Angel Trail reopening after being closed for months...

Serena O'Sullivan

Parts of Grand Canyon’s Bright Angel Trail will reopen after 4-month closure

The Grand Canyon's Bright Angel Trail is reopening after the Transcanyon Waterline Project shut it down in December 2023.

9 hours ago

Tempe crash image....

KTAR.com

Eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near Tempe temporarily closed after fatal crash

Eastbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near Tempe was temporarily closed early Monday following a fatal multi-vehicle crash.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Ohio man gets 2.5 years in prison for making election-related death threats to Katie Hobbs