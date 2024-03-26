Phoenix hosts Blumhouse and AMC’s Halloween Film Fest for 5 days
(AMC Photo)
PHOENIX — No need to wait around until October to indulge in some spooky fun as Blumhouse and AMC Theatres have partnered to bring the Halfway to Halloween Film Festival to the Valley starting Friday.
The fesitval will run through Tuesday in over 40 cities across the country, including Phoenix.
Featured in the festival are five films: “Sinister,” “The Purge,” “Ouija: Origin of Evil,” “Insidious” and “The Invisible Man.”
