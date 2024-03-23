Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix claims top spot in list of nation’s ‘Best Cities for Solar Energy’

Mar 23, 2024, 12:00 PM

(Phoenix Sky Harbor Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Arizona dominated a national ranking that details which U.S. cities lead the way in solar power potential.

Nine cities in Arizona are listed among the top 20 of Roof Gnome’s ranking of “2024’s Best Cities for Solar Energy.”

Roof Gnome is part of the Home Gnome family of home services sites that helps people find home services professionals.

According to its website, Roof Gnome compared nearly 500 of the biggest U.S. cities based on “the solar viability of their roofs, potential solar energy production, as well as projected financial and environmental impact. (Roof Gnome) also measured average grid energy prices, access to solar equipment and services and time to recoup solar investments, among 17 total metrics.”

Phoenix topped the list with an overall score of 65.3. (Click here to see Roof Gnome’s ranking/methodology.)

Scottsdale placed sixth in the rankings followed by Mesa (eighth), Tucson (14th), Chandler (15th), Gilbert (17th), Tempe (18th), Glendale (19th) and Peoria (20th).

Roof Gnome released its rankings to help mark Solar Week, which is observed the last full week of March.

