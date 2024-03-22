Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Carnivals with rides, more start in Phoenix, Maricopa this weekend

Mar 22, 2024, 12:00 PM

A file photo shows a Butler Amusements midway with ticket booths, rides and games....

Butler Amusements is operating carnivals in Phoenix and Maricopa from March 22 to March 31. (Facebook File Photo/Butler Amusements, Inc.)

(Facebook File Photo/Butler Amusements, Inc.)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Hang on tight, ride lovers, Butler Amusements is bringing carnivals to Phoenix and Maricopa over a 10-day stretch starting Friday.

Both events will feature an array of rides for all ages.

The Desert Sky Mall Carnival will run daily from Friday through March 31 in the parking lot outside Dillard’s near Thomas Road and 75th Avenue. There also will be activities in the west Phoenix mall’s food court.

The hours of operation are 5-11 p.m. Fridays, noon-11 p.m. Saturdays, noon-10 p.m. Sundays and 5-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

RELATED STORIES

Unlimited ride wristbands will sell for $35 Fridays-Sundays and $30 Monday-Thursday.

If unlimited is a bit much, individual ride tickets will be sold for $1 each. Rides require three to seven tickets, depending on the attraction, for guests without wristbands.

Maricopa Pop-up Spring Carnival open over next 2 weekends

South of the Valley, the Maricopa Pop-up Spring Carnival will take place over the next two weekends, March 22-24 and March 29-31, at Copper Sky Regional Park.

The park is located at Maricopa and Bowlin roads, about 35 miles south of downtown Phoenix via Interstate 10 and State Route 347.

The hours of operation are 3-11 p.m. Fridays, noon-11 p.m. Saturdays and noon-10 p.m. Sundays.

Admission is free. Unlimited ride wristbands cost $30 plus a $3 “convenience fee” online and $35 at the carnival. The Maricopa carnival has the same individual ride ticket policy as the Phoenix event.

In addition to the rides, the Maricopa carnival has fair food vendors and midway games.

Butler Amusements has a hand in multiple events around the Valley this year, including the recent Chandler Ostrich Festival and the upcoming Maricopa County Fair.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Scottsdale for the drawing on March 20, 2024. (AP Photo)...

KTAR.com

Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold at Scottsdale grocery store

A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Scottsdale grocery store for Wednesday's drawing.

31 minutes ago

The Gila County Sheriff's Office released this blurry photo of a dark or black pickup truck thought...

Kevin Stone

Arizona authorities investigating attempted kidnapping involving 4 girls

Law enforcement officials in Arizona said Friday they are investigating an attempted kidnapping involving a group of elementary school-aged girls.

2 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

Arizona Game and Fish Department’s annual outdoor expo returns to north Phoenix this weekend

The free family-friendly event will be taking place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Ben Avery Shooting Facility near Black Canyon Boulevard and the Carefree Highway.

4 hours ago

An Arizona Department of Transportation traffic camera photo shows a crash on Interstate 17 near Un...

KTAR.com

I-17 temporarily closed after crash involving state trooper’s vehicle in Phoenix

Northbound Interstate 17 was temporarily closed Friday morning after a crash involving a state trooper's vehicle in Phoenix.

5 hours ago

Construction crews pour concrete for walls along State Route 143 in Phoenix, Arizona....

Kevin Stone

Roadwork to close stretches of I-10 in Phoenix, SR 143 near airport this weekend

Roadwork will close a stretch of Interstate 10 in west Phoenix as well as a main feeder to Sky Harbor International Airport this weekend.

5 hours ago

File photo Phoenix police vehicles behind yellow crime scene tape at night....

KTAR.com

Phoenix police investigating fatal pedestrian-vehicle collision

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle near 35th Avenue and Baseline Road in west Phoenix early Friday, authorities said.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Here’s 1 way to ensure your family is drinking safe water

Water is maybe one of the most important resources in our lives, and especially if you have kids, you want them to have access to safe water.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Carnivals with rides, more start in Phoenix, Maricopa this weekend