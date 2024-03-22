PHOENIX — Hang on tight, ride lovers, Butler Amusements is bringing carnivals to Phoenix and Maricopa over a 10-day stretch starting Friday.

Both events will feature an array of rides for all ages.

The Desert Sky Mall Carnival will run daily from Friday through March 31 in the parking lot outside Dillard’s near Thomas Road and 75th Avenue. There also will be activities in the west Phoenix mall’s food court.

The hours of operation are 5-11 p.m. Fridays, noon-11 p.m. Saturdays, noon-10 p.m. Sundays and 5-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Unlimited ride wristbands will sell for $35 Fridays-Sundays and $30 Monday-Thursday.

If unlimited is a bit much, individual ride tickets will be sold for $1 each. Rides require three to seven tickets, depending on the attraction, for guests without wristbands.

Maricopa Pop-up Spring Carnival open over next 2 weekends

South of the Valley, the Maricopa Pop-up Spring Carnival will take place over the next two weekends, March 22-24 and March 29-31, at Copper Sky Regional Park.

The park is located at Maricopa and Bowlin roads, about 35 miles south of downtown Phoenix via Interstate 10 and State Route 347.

The hours of operation are 3-11 p.m. Fridays, noon-11 p.m. Saturdays and noon-10 p.m. Sundays.

Admission is free. Unlimited ride wristbands cost $30 plus a $3 “convenience fee” online and $35 at the carnival. The Maricopa carnival has the same individual ride ticket policy as the Phoenix event.

In addition to the rides, the Maricopa carnival has fair food vendors and midway games.

Butler Amusements has a hand in multiple events around the Valley this year, including the recent Chandler Ostrich Festival and the upcoming Maricopa County Fair.

