Arizona health officials launch new campaign to promote Narcan usage

Mar 19, 2024, 4:15 AM

PHOENIX — Arizona’s health leaders launched a new campaign to fight Arizona’s opioid crisis on Monday.

The program will focus on raising awareness about naloxone, a drug that can rapidly reverse opioid overdoses. It’s also known as Narcan.

The multimedia campaign shares videos of people whose lives have benefitted from naloxone, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS).

The campaign will show Arizonans how they can use naloxone to save lives.

It will also connect people with substance use disorder to resources that will help them.

Why health leaders want Arizonans to know how to use naloxone

Jennie Cunico, ADHS Cabinet Executive Officer, said this campaign will help to combat the opioid crisis, which claims five lives each day.

“In the last five years, police officers, emergency medical technicians,” Cunico said in a statement. “First responders across Arizona have responded to 42,663 suspected opioid overdoses.”

This campaign is an extension of ADHS’ wider efforts to support people with substance use disorder who use opioids.

The department offers confidential advice from certified medical experts at the Opioid Assistance and Referral Line. Contact the free phone line at 1-888-688-4222.

ADHS also has an online form that enables users to request free naloxone kits.

“It is imperative that all communities have access to this life-saving measure,” Cunico said.

