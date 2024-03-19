Editor’s Note: KTAR News is hosting two shows Tuesday on the Arizona Presidential Preference Election. Jim Sharpe will host a show with all the latest from Election Day from 12:15 p.m. to 2 p.m. Chris Merrill and Joe Huizenga will host a show reacting to the results from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Watch live here and listen live here.

PHOENIX — Arizona has its Presidential Preference Election (PPE) on Tuesday, the first chance for voters in the state to formally select a choice for commander-in-chief ahead of the 2024 general election.

Joe Biden and Donald Trump have already clinched their parties’ nominations for the presidential race, but voters will still cast their ballots in Arizona’s version of the primary.

Here’s what to know about Arizona’s PPE:

When are the polls open for the Arizona PPE?

The polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. statewide. Voters who opted for an early ballot can turn it in at a polling place during that time. A list of polling places by county is available online.

Who qualified for Arizona’s PPE ballot?

A total of 16 candidates — nine Republicans and seven Democrats — qualified for the ballot. That includes Trump on the Republican side and Biden on the Democratic side.

Even with the nominations sealed for the country’s last two presidents, the election will continue and voters can select from any of the options depending on the party.

Full list of Republicans on the ballot:

Donald Trump

Ron DeSantis

Nikki Haley

Vivek Ramaswamy

Asa Hutchinson

Chris Christie

Ryan Binkley

John Anthony Castro

David Stuckenberg

Full list of Democrats on the ballot:

Joe Biden

Marianne Williamson

Gabriel Cornejo

Frankie Lozada

Stephen Lyons

Jason Palmer

Dean Phillips

Who can vote in Arizona’s PPE?

The election is open only to those who were registered as Republicans or Democrats by Feb. 20. Independents and Republicans/Democrats who registered after Feb. 20 will be able to vote in the Arizona primary election, which is slated for July 30, and the Nov. 8 general election.

How can I check my Arizona PPE ballot?

Voters can check the status of their PPE ballot online on the Arizona Secretary of State’s website.

Maricopa County voters can do so online or by texting “JOIN” to 628683.

