PHOENIX — Nearly $2 million in funding was approved on Monday to bolster neighborhoods in three communities across Maricopa County.

The funding will head toward various projects that will benefit up to 2,000 residents upon completion, according to a press release.

“These initiatives are another step toward our commitment to help improve the quality of life for residents throughout the county,” Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Sellers said in the release.

“These grants will create a safer and healthier environment for our neighbors in these communities that have the greatest need.”

Here’s everything we know about the approved funding

The largest allocation of $820,000 is heading to the city of El Mirage to replace approximately 1,700 feet of sewer service lines in an effort to improve wastewater flow and mitigate health risks tied to backups and leaking. It will also be used to refurbish eight existing manholes to give structural enhancement and protect from corrosion.

The town of Guadalupe will use $493,600 to brighten up a local neighborhood with improved lighting. Officials will take out 41 existing light poles, replacing them with 48 taller ones along 10,505 feet of roadway to ensure the neighborhood is well-lit.

Gila Bend, about 50 miles southwest of Phoenix, will receive $497,000 in funding to replace 1,635 feet of a waterline to enhance the quality of drinking water. It will also go toward the development of a PVC (plastic) pipe to replace the cement pipe.

“This funding will play an important role in improving Gila Bend’s water quality and prioritizing community safety and security in Guadalupe, among other things,” Supervisor Steve Gallardo said in the release.

“The county is proud to partner with towns and cities, particularly in rural area, to fill faps in service and enhance the quality of life for our residents.”

Funding was administered through the Maricopa County Human Services Department and provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Block Grant.

