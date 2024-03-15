PHOENIX — Three Labradoodles are recovering at the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) after the malnourished animals were rescued from a Phoenix home last month.

AHS investigators were notified Feb. 20 that the dogs were living in a backyard and did not have water, food and shelter.

The dogs were found with bad matting and were extremely emaciated, AHS said in a press release. One of the dogs, Whiskey, weighed about 15 pounds. Most Labradoodles weigh over 50 pounds.

AHS groomers and other support staff immediately went to work to rid the dogs of the matting and properly feed them.

Within 10 days of their arrival, the dogs gained back 20% of their body weight.

Whiskey is already available to foster while the other two, Mommas Boy and Maddy, are still receiving medical care.

AHS extends free adoptions for dogs at least 1 year old

AHS began offering free adoptions last weekend for all dogs at least 1 year old and extended the offer through Sunday.

The humane society said 300 pets have already found a home as part of the promotion.

All animals will come spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and are eligible for a free follow up VCA Hospital pet exam.

Adoptions are available at three AHS locations:

Nina Mason Pulliam South Mountain Campus (1521 W. Dobbins Rd.)

PetSmart Scottsdale (4380 N. Miller Rd.)

Rob & Melani Walton Papago Park Campus (5501 E. Van Buren St.)

