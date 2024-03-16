Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Buc-ee’s closes on West Valley site for first Arizona location

Mar 16, 2024, 5:45 AM

A new Buc-ee's convenience store, gas station and more is set to be developed along Interstate 10 i...

A new Buc-ee's convenience store, gas station and more is set to be developed along Interstate 10 in Goodyear. (Velocity Retail Group Rendering)

(Velocity Retail Group Rendering)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY AUDREY JENSEN/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


The iconic Buc-ee’s chain has moved forward with plans for its first Arizona gas station and convenience store by acquiring more than 20 acres in metro Phoenix.

Texas-based Buc-ee’s — known for its clean bathrooms, made-to-order sandwiches, fudge and beef jerky wall — will build a massive convenience store totaling 75,400 square feet and gas station with 120 pumps in Goodyear.

On March 12, Buc-ee’s acquired a 22-acre site at the southeast corner of Bullard Avenue and Interstate 10 for $17.24 million from entities connected to EJM Development Co., according to Maricopa County land records.

Buc-ee’s declined to comment for this story.

The sale came a couple of months after Buc-ee’s received rezoning approval from the city of Goodyear for the new store and other uses on a larger 71-acre site that could see new warehouse, restaurant, hotel and retail uses.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Pima man sentenced to 8+ years in prison for child pornography...

KTAR.com

Arizona man sentenced to over 8 years in prison in child sexual abuse material case

A Pima man was sentenced to over eight years in prison for possessing child sex abuse materials, authorities announced on Friday.

2 hours ago

Meghan Trainor on stage....

SuElen Rivera

Pop star Meghan Trainor coming to Phoenix on first tour in 7 years

Pop star Meghan Trainor announced a stop in Phoenix this fall during her upcoming tour. 

2 hours ago

Split file images of yellow police tape on the left and a Glendale, Arizona, police vehicle on the ...

KTAR.com

Suspect in custody after 18-year-old stabbed to death in Glendale

A suspect was taken into custody after a young man was stabbed to death in Glendale on Friday morning.

13 hours ago

Arizona deputy investigated for use of force incident, CCSO says...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona deputy under investigation for punching handcuffed suspect in face

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday it asked Flagstaff police to investigate a use of force incident.

17 hours ago

Whiskey was one of three labradoodles saved from a Phoenix home in February. (AHS Photo)...

Danny Shapiro

Arizona Humane Society rescues 3 malnourished Labradoodles from Phoenix home

Three Labradoodles are recovering at the Arizona Humane Society after the malnourished animals were rescued from a Phoenix home last month.

18 hours ago

Clothes hang on a barrier near the border in Arivaca, Arizona. (KTAR News Photo/Felisa Cardenas)...

KTAR.com

Here’s what KTAR News learned from ’48 Hours on the Border’ immigration series

KTAR News, in conjunction with ABC15 Arizona, spent the last week examining the economic, social and political issues surrounding immigration.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Buc-ee’s closes on West Valley site for first Arizona location