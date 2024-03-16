Buc-ee’s closes on West Valley site for first Arizona location

The iconic Buc-ee’s chain has moved forward with plans for its first Arizona gas station and convenience store by acquiring more than 20 acres in metro Phoenix.

Texas-based Buc-ee’s — known for its clean bathrooms, made-to-order sandwiches, fudge and beef jerky wall — will build a massive convenience store totaling 75,400 square feet and gas station with 120 pumps in Goodyear.

On March 12, Buc-ee’s acquired a 22-acre site at the southeast corner of Bullard Avenue and Interstate 10 for $17.24 million from entities connected to EJM Development Co., according to Maricopa County land records.

Buc-ee’s declined to comment for this story.

The sale came a couple of months after Buc-ee’s received rezoning approval from the city of Goodyear for the new store and other uses on a larger 71-acre site that could see new warehouse, restaurant, hotel and retail uses.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.