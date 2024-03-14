Close
2 MCSO deputies reassigned after incident involving parents of Preston Lord murder suspect

Mar 13, 2024, 8:00 PM

Two Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies were reassigned after escorting the parents of a suspect in the Preston Lord murder case out of a courthouse without authorization on March 7, 2024. (Facebook File Photo/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)

PHOENIX — A Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office spokesman confirmed that two deputies were reassigned after reportedly escorting the parents of a suspect in the Preston Lord murder case out of a courthouse without authorization last week.

“After a thorough review, we learned MCSO personnel conducted an unauthorized family escort on March 7, 2024, using a route known from prior high-profile or security-sensitive escorts,” Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said in a statement to the media.

“Despite their intention to prevent potential conflict or disruption at the courthouse, the two deputies failed to seek supervisory guidance or coordinate with judicial staff upon receiving the escort request from the family’s legal representative. Both deputies involved have been reassigned from the Juvenile Court Center as we continue examining the incident.”

How did MCSO deputies allegedly help suspect’s parents?

ABC15 reported that the deputies moved Talan Renner’s parents to a secure area and brought their Tesla to a lot behind the courthouse after the teenager’s initial appearance. A reporter for the Phoenix TV station had been waiting to question the Renners outside the courthouse.

Judge Joseph Welty, the presiding judge of the Judicial Branch in Maricopa County, told ABC15 the deputies’ actions were “inconsistent with court security protocol and gave the appearance of preferential treatment.”

Why was Talan Renner and his family in court?

Renner, 17, is one of seven youths charged with first-degree murder in the death of Lord, who died in a hospital two days after getting beaten outside a Halloween party in Queen Creek on Oct. 28, 2023.

Renner is one of three minors arrested in the Lord case. He and five other defendants pleaded not guilty on Wednesday. The seventh suspect was expected to enter his plea on Thursday.

Renner is the third member of his family to be arrested this year, the only one in connection with Lord’s death. His 19-year-old brother, Kyler Renner, faces charges in two 2022 assault cases, and his father, 50-year-old Travis Renner, was arrested in January for allegedly possessing dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia.

