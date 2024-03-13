Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Here are the final results from the 2024 Maricopa County jurisdictional elections

Mar 12, 2024, 9:00 PM | Updated: 9:12 pm

2024 Maricopa County jurisdictional elections results...

(File photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Maricopa County officials released the results of various local elections on Tuesday. The 2024 Maricopa County jurisdictional elections gave Litchfield Park residents the power to decide if it became a charter city.

That’s significant because it would give the city the chance to create its own regulations. Voters supported the upgrade last year. This time around, they voted on the final charter, which showed up as Proposition 480 on the ballot.

Election officials mailed out ballots on Feb. 14.

In addition to deciding Litchfield Park’s future, residents also voted on a long-term growth plan for Tempe. Additionally, they cast their ballots to decide which three newcomers would join the Tempe City Council.

Final results from the 2024 Maricopa County jurisdictional elections

Tempe City Council

Two of the candidates, Garlid and Keating, are currently councilmembers.

  • Doreen Garlid – 24.66%
  • Randy Keating – 22.47%
  • Nikki Amberg – 21.62%
  • David Lucier – 15.63%
  • Hugo Tapia – 15.61%

The top three vote earners won the seats.

Tempe – Proposition 478

This proposition allowed voters to decide whether or not to enshrine the General Plan 2050.

  • Yes – 61.41%
  • No – 38.59%

Litchfield Park – Proposition 480

  • Yes – 82.88%
  • No – 17.12%

Voters also cast their ballots to decide who would be Tempe mayor.

However, there was only one candidate: incumbent Corey Woods, who, predictably, won the race.

Here are the final results from the 2024 Maricopa County jurisdictional elections