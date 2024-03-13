PHOENIX — A family-friendly rodeo extravaganza is taking place this week in the southeast Valley, bringing together thrilling competition, carnival rides and a variety of other attractions for a rip-roaring good time.

The 13th Annual Roots N’ Boots event is set for Wednesday through Sunday at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre in Queen Creek.

There will be something for everyone, with rodeo competitions, carnival rides, tours, dancing and other entertainment.

When are the rodeo events at Queen Creek event?

The Friday, Saturday and Sunday rodeo events are already sold out.

A women’s rodeo event starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Admission is free with a donation of three cans of food.

General admission tickets for Thursday’s bull-riding performances, which start at 7 p.m., are available for $25 for adults and $20 for kids 3-21, military members and first responders. Reserved seats for Thursday are sold out.

Roots N’ Boots offering carnival rides

The carnival will be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Guests can purchase presale wristbands online for one day of unlimited rides for $25 through 5 p.m. Thursday. The price then goes up to $35.

Tickets can also be purchased for individual ride access. A pack of 60 tickets is on sale for $50, 22 tickets for $20 and single tickets for $1.

Without a wristband, individual rides range from three to five tickets, depending on the attraction.

Here are other events scheduled to take place

Heading into the weekend, the event schedule picks up with multiple acts taking place each hour.

Friday and Saturday will bring horse demonstrations, an antique tractor show, a cornhole tournament, petting zoo, kids playground and more.

Cowboy mounted shooting and other activities are scheduled for the final day of the event.

The event site is located on the north side of Riggs Road between Ellsworth and Hawes roads.

Parking is free on Thursday and $5 for the rest of the event. A limited amount of preferred parking will be available Friday-Sunday for $10.

