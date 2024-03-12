Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Save Our Signal! Politicians close in on votes needed to keep AM radios in every car

Mar 11, 2024, 6:00 PM

Politicians get vote needed to keep AM radios in every car...

The prevalence of AM broadcast radio has dipped in recent decades as more listeners turn to options such as satellite radio and podcasts during drivetime. (SplitShire photo/via Pixabay)

(SplitShire photo/via Pixabay)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The signal might be fading, but it can’t be lost. That’s the message from politicians who are closing in on the required number of votes needed to pass federal legislation that requires automakers to keep AM radios in every new car.

The prevalence of AM broadcast radio has dipped in recent decades as more listeners turn to options such as satellite radio and podcasts during drivetime. But a large, bipartisan group of lawmakers believes saving the AM dial is critical to public safety, especially in rural America, and they want to ensure access to it via car radios.

“The emergency alert system works on the AM spectrum. That’s where people get information about emergencies,” Sen. Angus King of Maine said. “It’s a critical source of information, particularly in rural areas that might not have clear access to an FM signal.”

RELATED STORIES

King, and Republican Maine Sen. Susan Collins, are among dozens of lawmakers supporting the AM for Every Vehicle Act. Lawmakers first proposed the legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate last year, and it has gained a wave of new cosponsors in recent weeks. There are now enough cosponsors to pass the bill in the House, and the Senate is only a few sponsors away, federal records state.

How this will help to keep AM radios in every car

The proposal would have the U.S. Department of Transportation require all new motor vehicles to have devices that can access AM broadcast stations. The rules would apply to vehicles manufactured in the U.S., imported into the country, or shipped in interstate commerce.

The drive to save AM radio comes as some carmakers are phasing the format out. Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts, a proponent of saving AM radio, said last year that he sent a letter to 20 carmakers asking them to maintain AM broadcast and found eight had removed it from electric vehicles.

That is potentially bad news for farming communities and rural parts of the country, lawmakers said. The National Association of Farm Broadcasters found last year that two-thirds of farmers listen to AM radio for news that is important to their operations.

Why preserving AM radio is important for Americans

For some farming communities, AM radio “isn’t just another option – it’s the only option,” said Jenni Tilton-Flood, a dairy farmer and owner of Flood Brothers Farm in Clinton, Maine. Even farmers who don’t personally rely on it heavily are aware of that, she said.

“It’s really important for me to recognize and acknowledge what’s important for others beyond my own farmyard and AM radio is one of those things,” she said.

It’s also important to keep AM radios for highway safety information and storm and weather updates, Collins said. The bill would “would ensure the accessibility of AM service in every vehicle, safeguarding essential communication tools that are critical to our rural communities,” Collins said.

It was unclear on Monday when the proposal could come up for votes. The bill was placed on the Senate’s legislative calendar in September.

United States News

Associated Press

Oregon governor wants tolling plan on 2 Portland-area freeways scrapped

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek wants to scrap a plan to implement tolls on large sections of two Portland-area interstates, she said Monday. Kotek sent a letter to the Oregon Transportation Commission on Monday saying the Regional Mobility Pricing Project for Interstate 5 and Interstate 205 should be halted, KGW-TV reported. Kotek […]

2 hours ago

defamation lawsuit...

Associated Press

New lawsuit possible, lawyer says, after Trump renews attack on writer who won $83.3 million award

An attorney for an advice columnist who won an $83.3 million defamation lawsuit award against Donald Trump said another lawsuit could happen.

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Angela Chao, shipping industry exec, died on Texas ranch after her car went into a pond, report says

JOHNSON CITY, Texas (AP) — Angela Chao, a shipping industry CEO and sister-in-law to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, died on a Texas ranch last month after her car went into a pond and became submerged in water for an extended period of time, The Wall Street Journal reported. Chao, 50, died Feb. 11 in […]

3 hours ago

Biden's budget proposal offers tax breaks for families...

Associated Press

Biden’s budget proposal offers tax breaks for families, plus lower health care costs

Families can benefit from President Joe Biden's budget proposal, which offers tax breaks as well as health care assistance services.

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Connecticut woman accused of killing husband and hiding his body pleads guilty to manslaughter

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A 76-year-old Connecticut woman who was accused of killing her husband, hiding his body for months and collecting his paychecks pleaded guilty to manslaughter Monday, a state prosecutor said. Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi was arrested in February 2018 in the death of her husband, Dr. Pierluigi Bigazzi, a professor of laboratory science and […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Wisconsin officials release names of 7 Virginia residents killed in crash that claimed 9 lives

Authorities on Monday released the names of seven Virginia residents and a Wisconsin man who were killed when their van collided with a semi-trailer in western Wisconsin. A 2-year-old child was the only survivor. The Clark County sheriff’s office says the van’s driver, James K. McCoy, 46; Linda Byler, 44; Lydia Byler, 24; Orla Schrock, […]

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Save Our Signal! Politicians close in on votes needed to keep AM radios in every car