PHOENIX – Five Finger Death Punch is set to hit Phoenix as part of the hard rock group’s U.S. tour this summer.

The Las Vegas band will perform on Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre’s outdoor stage Sept. 10, with special guests Marilyn Manson and Slaughter To Prevail opening the show.

Presales started Monday, and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

Five Finger Death Punch has amassed 14 No. 1 hits on Billboard’s Mainstream Airplay chart, including “Welcome to the Circus,” “Times Like These” and the title track from their most recent album, 2022’s “AfterLife.”

“AfterLife” was the band’s eighth collection to reach the top 10 of the Billboard 200 album chart. It is set to be released in a digital deluxe edition with bonus tracks on April 5.

When did Five Finger Death Punch last play in Phoenix?

Five Finger Death Punch is one of the opening acts on Metallica’s “M72 World Tour,” which stopped at State Farm Stadium in Glendale in September 2023 and is now making its way through Europe.

5FDP’s last headline show in Arizona was in August 2022 at the venue now known as Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.

