ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Gov. Hobbs endorses Rep. Ruben Gallego for 2024 US Senate race

Mar 11, 2024, 10:00 AM

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on March 11, 2024, announced her endorsement for Rep. Ruben Gallego as he ...

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on March 11, 2024, announced her endorsement for Rep. Ruben Gallego as he competes in the 2024 Senate race. (Getty Files photos)

(Getty Files photos)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Monday announced her endorsement for Rep. Ruben Gallego as he competes in the 2024 Senate race.

“Congressman Gallego’s commitment to fighting for Arizona will make him an excellent senator for our state,” Hobbs, a Democrat, said in a statement.

“I’m proud to support my former colleague and my friend in this race, and I know he has what it takes to defeat chaos’s ringleader once again. Come January, I look forward to working with Rep. Gallego in the U.S. Senate to deliver results for Arizona.”

Gallego, a Democrat, expressed his gratitude for who he called one of the state’s most dedicated public servants, and his longtime friend.

“From our days in the Arizona Legislature to now, I’ve always known the governor to be, above all else, a champion for Arizona’s hardworking families and most vulnerable communities,” Gallego said in a statement.

“It’s a commitment we share, which is why I look forward to working together to keep Kari Lake out of office and keep building an Arizona that works for everyone.”

The race intensifies for the 2024 US Senate seat in Arizona

Her public support comes ahead of Election Day for the PPE, Arizona’s version of the presidential primary, on March 19.

It also comes shortly after current U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, an Independent and former Democrat, said she wouldn’t be seeking reelection, leaving Republican Kari Lake as his primary contender.

Gallego has received endorsements from U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, former Rep. Gabby Giffords, his ex-wife Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, Tempe Mayor Corey Woods and Corporation Commissioner Anna Tovar.

Lake has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

