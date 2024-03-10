Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Woman dies after pickup truck fails to stop for stop sign in west Phoenix

Mar 10, 2024, 1:41 PM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Phoenix police is investigating an early morning collision between a car and a pickup truck that left a woman dead on Sunday.

Around 4:15 a.m., officers arrived to 79th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road where they found a serious collision between two vehicles with several people injured.

A man and a woman were in the car involved. The woman, who was in her early 20s, died on the scene, and the man had non-life-threatening injuries and was brought to the hospital.

Two adults and two children occupied the pickup truck, and all were brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives investigating learned that the pickup truck was traveling northbound on 79th Avenue and failed to stop at a stop sign at Lower Buckeye Road, colliding with the passenger vehicle that was traveling eastbound on Lower Buckeye Road.

Evidence is being processed as the investigation remains active.

