ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert subject last seen in Mesa found safe, reunited with family

Mar 10, 2024, 1:12 PM | Updated: Mar 11, 2024, 12:04 pm

Photo of a bearded Freddy Chavez wearing a hat...

Freddy Chavez, 74, was found safe after a Silver Alert was issued for him on Sunday, March 10, 2024. (Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

(Photo via Arizona Department of Public Safety)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A 74-year-old man who went missing in Mesa, triggering a Silver Alert, has been found safe, authorities said Monday.

The Phoenix Police Department said Freddy Chavez was located in good health and has been returned to his family.

When the Silver Alert was issued Sunday, Chavez had last been seen near Southern Avenue and Dobson Road in Mesa wearing a gray flannel shirt and gray shorts.

Chavez suffers from a medical condition which may cause him to appear confused.

