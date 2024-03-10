PHOENIX — A 74-year-old man who went missing in Mesa, triggering a Silver Alert, has been found safe, authorities said Monday.

The Phoenix Police Department said Freddy Chavez was located in good health and has been returned to his family.

When the Silver Alert was issued Sunday, Chavez had last been seen near Southern Avenue and Dobson Road in Mesa wearing a gray flannel shirt and gray shorts.

Chavez suffers from a medical condition which may cause him to appear confused.

