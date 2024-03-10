Close
ARIZONA NEWS

1 person dead after being shot by Surprise Police

Mar 10, 2024, 10:13 AM

A person is dead after being shot by a Surprise police officer on Sunday, police said.

A person is dead after being shot by a Surprise police officer on Sunday, police said. (Facebook Photo/Surprise Police Department)

(Facebook Photo/Surprise Police Department)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A person is dead after being shot by a Surprise police officer on Sunday morning, authorities said.

Police responded around 3 a.m. to a house near Waddell and Dysart Roads to reports of domestic violence. Shortly after officers arrived at the home, police shot the suspect, according to authorities.

No officers were injured and police said there is no threat to the surrounding community.

As part of the West Valley Investigative Response Team protocols, the Buckeye Police Department will investigate the shooting.

 

1 person dead after being shot by Surprise Police