PHOENIX — A three-vehicle crash involving a Valley Metro bus left one person dead in Mesa at the intersection of Gilbert Road and Southern Avenue at around 5:40 a.m.

The intersection was closed for the police investigation on Saturday morning.

According to police, a car travelling eastbound on Southern Avenue crossed the center line and collided with a Valley Metro bus.

The driver was extradited from the car but was later pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation shows the car spun into a truck after it collided with the bus in the westbound lanes.

The driver of the car was the only person injured in the crash.

Police did not identify the deceased person. No further information was provided.

