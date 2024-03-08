Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Saudi dairy company Fondomonte ceases water pumping in far west Arizona

Mar 8, 2024, 10:06 AM | Updated: 10:26 am

The left image shows an Almarai logo in Cairo, Egypt, and the right image shows hay dried and store...

The left image shows an Almarai logo in Cairo, Egypt, and the right image shows hay dried and stored at the alfalfa farm in Vicksburg, Arizona in June 2023. (Getty and AP Files photos)

(Getty and AP Files photos)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — A Saudi dairy company that once pumped water through a lease on local farmland in far west Arizona has officially ceased operations.

Fondomonte Arizona, a subsidiary of Almarai Co., was no longer irrigating water at any of its four Butler Valley leases as of Feb. 15, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs announced.

Operations came to a halt months after the company received notice of lease termination for one of its properties due to an outstanding debt, alongside the news that its remaining three leases would not be renewed.

RELATED STORIES

“I am proud to deliver this not just for the La Paz County community, but for the entire state of Arizona and will continue taking decisive action to protect Arizona’s water so we can thrive for generations to come,” Hobbs said in a press release.

It was also confirmed through visual inspections that Fondomonte was in the process of vacating the property, although an appeal filed by the company is pending.

Scrutiny and default: Fondomonte’s water extraction permits rescinded

Following an investigation, Attorney General Kris Mayes rescinded a pair of permits, which would have authorized drilling depths exceeding 1,000 feet in the water table to extract up to 3,000 gallons.

Fondomonte specializes in growing alfalfa, a crop known for its high water consumption, destined for export to Saudi Arabia to support livestock farming.

The state’s scrutiny extended to inspections of major state trust land leases, revealing Fondomonte’s significant default on its 2016 lease. Despite being notified and given an opportunity later that November to rectify various defaults under its Butler Valley leases, the company failed to address critical issues such as the absence of secondary containment structures for its fuel and diesel exhaust fluid storage units.

Subsequent inspections in August uncovered that the company had yet to resolve the default even after nearly seven years.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Two metro Phoenix freeways will have closures this weekend. (Flickr Photo/ADOT)...

KTAR.com

US 60, Loop 101 freeways closed in metro Phoenix this weekend

U.S. 60 and Loop 101 are the freeways in metro Phoenix that will have closures this weekend, according to transportation officials.

1 hour ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Sharper Point: Why Daylights Savings Time is actually alarming

As states across the country prepare to “spring” their clocks forward on Sunday for Daylights Savings Time, Jim Sharpe takes a look at the Sunshine Protection Act in Friday’s Sharper Point commentary. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

2 hours ago

Jerry Allen, 75, of Phoenix was arrested in January for his alleged role in a 1982 murder. (Kansas ...

SuElen Rivera

Phoenix man extradited to Kansas to face charges in 1982 murder

A Valley man was recently extradited to Kansas to face charges in a 42-year-old cold case homicide, authorities said.

2 hours ago

Drummond mugshot and Chandler police car....

SuElen Rivera

Chandler man arrested for exposing himself to strangers at multiple parks

A man was recently arrested for allegedly exposing himself to strangers at multiple Chandler parks since last year, authorities said. 

4 hours ago

Preston Lord accused murderers....

KTAR.com

7 suspects arrested, charged with murder in Preston Lord investigation

Seven suspects has been indicted on murder charges in the death of Preston Lord, a major breakthrough four months after the high-profile death of the 16-year-old in Queen Creek.

5 hours ago

Papago Park Campus in Phoenix...

Colton Krolak

New Arizona Humane Society campus opens in Phoenix

The Arizona Humane Society has opened its brand new five-acre Rob and Melani Walton Papago Park Campus in Phoenix.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Saudi dairy company Fondomonte ceases water pumping in far west Arizona