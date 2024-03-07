Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

6 suspects arrested, charged with murder in Preston Lord investigation

Mar 7, 2024, 9:00 AM | Updated: 10:13 am

A grand jury indicted six suspects in the Preston Lord death investigation on March 6, 2024. (Maric...

A grand jury indicted six suspects in the Preston Lord death investigation on March 6, 2024. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photos)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photos)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Six suspects were indicted on murder charges in the death of Preston Lord on Wednesday, a major breakthrough four months after the high-profile death of the 16-year-old in Queen Creek.

William Owen Hines, Dominic Turner, Taylor Sherman, Talan Renner, Talyn Vigil and Jacob Meisner face charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping in Lord’s death. Renner, Vigil and Meisner are minors being charged as adults. Meisner also faces aggravated robbery charges, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Thursday.

“We must always remember that at the center of this case is a teenaged boy who died far before his time,” Mitchell said during a press conference Wednesday. “His parents are in agony and there is little anyone can do to change that. That said, today we have taken a massive step forward in the quest for justice for Preston.”

RELATED STORIES

Investigation was ‘extremely fast,’ Queen Creek police chief says

Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice said homicide investigations typically take a long time. However, this case was “extremely fast,” he said.

Lord, 16, died in late October after a gang of youths attacked him during a Halloween party in Queen Creek.

His death triggered a wave of community outrage over the rise of youth violence in the East Valley.

Parents in the area told KTAR News 92.3 FM that the violence was connected to a gang of youths called the Gilbert Goons.

The gang allegedly attacked teens in Gilbert, Queen Creek, Mesa and other areas in random, blitz-style assaults. Some of the attackers allegedly wore brass knuckles.

QCPD submitted a police report for Lord’s case to MCAO on Dec. 28.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell told reporters the case file was about 1,800 pages. She said it would take her office a long time to comb through about 2,000 pieces of evidence.

Although five suspects have been officially named, the investigation is far from over.

“We are still working actively to make arrests,” Brice said. “We’re gonna be relentless about this. We’re not gonna stop until we have everybody in custody.”

Gilbert Police Department provides more details in Wednesday night press conference

Gilbert Police Department Chief Michael Soelberg provided further details with an update on Wednesday evening.

Soelberg said Hines has three pending aggravated assault cases, one where Gilbert PD arrested him for a DUI-related aggravated assault, and two additional aggravated assault cases that were not reported to the Gilbert Police Department until December of 2023 and January of 2024.

Soelberg confirmed all three cases involving Hines are pending with the Maricopa County Superior Court.

Soelberg also said Turner has one documented case with the Gilbert Police department, a traffic collision with a road hazard in 2023. According to Soelberg, there are no other documented incidents with Turner.

Because of legal constraints, Soelberg could not identify suspects who were juveniles at the time.

One of the juveniles had one arrest that was related to riding a dirt bike on a yard. Soelberg confirmed there were eight other interactions with the juvenile since 2017.

The second suspect had three juvenile arrests. Two of the arrests were for having tobacco at a school and the other was for shoplifting. There were seven other interactions with the juvenile since 2021.

The third juvenile was arrested twice. Once for a fight over a girl and once for driving recklessly in a dirt lot, Soelberg said. Soelberg confirmed there were eight other interactions since 2017.

Soelberg also said the gang investigation is still ongoing and active and that his department is still working on 12 active cases.

He said that they have been communicating with the Queen Creek Police Department and other law enforcement agencies.

“Today’s indictment represent one more step in bringing justice to the Lord family, we again ask that if anyone has any information about any of these investigations to come forward to the Gilbert Police Department,” Soelberg said.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Fifteen people were arrested last weekend during a two-day operation to crack down on street racing...

SuElen Rivera

15 people arrested in Tempe for allegedly participating in street racing

Fifteen people were arrested last weekend during a two-day operation to crack down on street racing in Tempe, authorities said.

13 minutes ago

In response to a financial crisis and disarray within the University of Arizona, Gov. Katie Hobbs r...

SuElen Rivera

Hobbs asks for transparency, accountability from UArizona leadership, ABOR moving forward

In response to a financial crisis and disarray within the University of Arizona, Gov. Katie Hobbs requested transparency and accountability from both university leadership and the Arizona Board of Regents.

2 hours ago

(File photo by George Rose/Getty Images)...

Colton Krolak

Biden administration investing over $500 million to conserve Colorado River System

The Biden administration will invest hundreds of millions of dollars to conserve the Colorado River Basin System.

6 hours ago

Arizona water...

David Veenstra

Phoenix City Council passes water conservation ordinance

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and the Phoenix City Council unanimously approved a water conservation ordinance on Wednesday.

6 hours ago

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas of The Jonas Brothers perform onstage during AT&T Playoff Pla...

David Veenstra

Zedd, Jonas Brothers, Mumford & Sons performing at March Madness Music Festival next month

Zedd, the Jonas Bros, Mumford & Sons and The Black Keys are all performing at the 2024 NCAA March Madness Music Festival.

6 hours ago

Jet in sky....

KTAR.com

PrismJet takes flight: New private jet service now available at Scottsdale Airport

A new private jet service at Scottsdale Airport recently started to take flight, with hopes of giving an unparalleled luxury experience.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

6 suspects arrested, charged with murder in Preston Lord investigation