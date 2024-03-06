Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Amazing Arizonans: Rick Romley discusses Maricopa County Attorney tenure, veterans efforts

Mar 6, 2024, 4:25 AM

Mike Broomhead's Profile Picture

BY MIKE BROOMHEAD


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — On this installment of Amazing Arizonans, I talk with Rick Romley. He’s a Marine Corps veteran, lifelong public servant and longtime Republican political figure in Arizona.

I met Romley in 2003 while he was Maricopa County Attorney. Today, he continues to serve his fellow veterans as a judge in Veterans Court.

You’ll hear Romley’s amazing story. He joined the Marine Corps and was sent to Vietnam in 1968. He was seriously injured in combat and a few months later, he lost his best friend during the war.

RELATED STORIES

That deep loss motivated him to serve the veteran community for decades. He talked about the creation of the Veterans Court and shared some examples of lives that were changed through this process.

He shares how it is helping veterans stay out of the traditional courtrooms with early intervention and assistance from the VA. Among many other awards, he was named the Outstanding Disabled American Veteran of the year in 2001.

Romley served as Maricopa County Attorney for nearly two decades. He was first elected in 1988 and served through 2004. Then again served as interim for a few months in 2010. He believed victims’ rights should be protected and so he made that a priority in seeking and maintaining the office.

Rick is a good man who has served Arizona for a long time. I hope you enjoy the conversation.

Amazing Arizonans is available at KTAR.com, the KTAR News app and everywhere you get your podcasts.

The podcast, which debuted in June 2023, has had more than 20 episodes spotlighting some of the best and brightest to come out of the Grand Canyon State.

Previous guests on the podcast include Jerry Colangelo, Michael Crow, Jan Brewer and Doug Ducey.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Donald Trump critiques Katie Hobbs during Super Tuesday speech...

Serena O'Sullivan

Trump blasts Arizona’s Katie Hobbs over her immigration policies in Super Tuesday speech

Donald Trump accused Gov. Katie Hobbs of doing nothing to stop the flow of migrants over the U.S.-Mexico border during a Super Tuesday speech.

47 minutes ago

Southwest Behavioral and Health Services Phoenix...

Balin Overstolz McNair

Valley nonprofit opens new Phoenix facility to provide mental health services

Gov. Katie Hobbs spoke at a Tuesday grand opening for a new community resource center from Southwest Behavioral and Health Services.

3 hours ago

Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz. (AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper)...

KTAR.com

Ruben Gallego submits more than double amount of ballot petition signatures needed for senatorial run

Senate candidate Ruben Gallego submitted more than double the required amount of signatures to the Secretary of State's office to ensure his spot on the November ballot.

4 hours ago

The Santan Art and Wine Festival comes to Gilbert March 9-10. (Getty Images Photo)...

Arin Ducharme

SanTan Village welcomes Art and Wine Festival to Gilbert this weekend

SanTan Village in Gilbert is gearing up to host a celebration of creativity and wine culture at an inaugural event this weekend.

4 hours ago

American Threads opening store in Scottsdale Quarter...

KTAR.com

American Threads plans giveaways for grand opening at Scottsdale Quarter

A new clothing boutique called American Threads is opening at the Scottsdale Quarter on March 16.

12 hours ago

New York murder suspect pleads not guilty to Arizona charges...

Associated Press

Man suspected of New York murder pleads not guilty to stabbing 2 women in Arizona

A New York murder suspect has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and other felony charges in Arizona related to two separate stabbings.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Amazing Arizonans: Rick Romley discusses Maricopa County Attorney tenure, veterans efforts