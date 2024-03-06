PHOENIX — On this installment of Amazing Arizonans, I talk with Rick Romley. He’s a Marine Corps veteran, lifelong public servant and longtime Republican political figure in Arizona.

I met Romley in 2003 while he was Maricopa County Attorney. Today, he continues to serve his fellow veterans as a judge in Veterans Court.

You’ll hear Romley’s amazing story. He joined the Marine Corps and was sent to Vietnam in 1968. He was seriously injured in combat and a few months later, he lost his best friend during the war.

That deep loss motivated him to serve the veteran community for decades. He talked about the creation of the Veterans Court and shared some examples of lives that were changed through this process.

He shares how it is helping veterans stay out of the traditional courtrooms with early intervention and assistance from the VA. Among many other awards, he was named the Outstanding Disabled American Veteran of the year in 2001.

Romley served as Maricopa County Attorney for nearly two decades. He was first elected in 1988 and served through 2004. Then again served as interim for a few months in 2010. He believed victims’ rights should be protected and so he made that a priority in seeking and maintaining the office.

Rick is a good man who has served Arizona for a long time. I hope you enjoy the conversation.

