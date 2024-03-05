Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

An East Valley program is providing free tuition to adult learners

Mar 5, 2024, 4:35 AM

Mesa College Promise expands free tuition offerings...

From left to right: Rich Nickel, Education Forward Arizona CEO, Mesa Mayor John Giles, MCC President Kimberly Britt and Kate Franko with Google. (City of Mesa photo)

(City of Mesa photo)

Colton Krolak's Profile Picture

BY COLTON KROLAK


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The Mesa College Promise program will now provide free Mesa Community College tuition for adult learners aged 24 and older.

Officials launched the program in 2021 with help from public and private partnerships. They wanted to help Mesa residents who struggled to afford higher education. Originally, the program only supported new high school graduates.

The decision to offer free community college tuition to older students will help Arizona achieve its education goals, according to Education Forward Arizona CEO Rich Nickel.

“Right now, only 48%, less than half, of Arizonans have a post-secondary degree or that (workforce) certification,” Nickel said during a press conference on Monday.

Arizona has a statewide postsecondary education attainment goal of 60% by 2030.

The goal, called Achieve60AZ, is a long way off, according to Nickel.

How does this education program benefit the East Valley?

“Education is the solution,” Nickel said. “It provides tremendous benefits, both financial and social, not only to the students but to their communities, their families and indeed the entire state.”

RELATED STORIES

Mesa Mayor John Giles echoed those sentiments at the press conference. He said education is vital to the city’s economic future because attracting more students to the area will also bring in more big businesses.

“If we’re going to continue to be competitive in that area, we’ve got to be known as a college town,” Giles said. “We’ve got to be known as a city that prioritizes education.”

Expanding the Mesa College Program will further the state’s educational goals, he added.

“This institution is the best tool in our toolbox for achieving that Achieve60AZ goal,” Giles said. “The key that unlocks that toolbox is the Mesa College Promise.”

How will the Mesa College Program help students?

The program offers more than free tuition.

Students also receive a $250 stipend for books and transportation, an advisor and access to various programs to help make them successful in school.

Students have to meet certain criteria to be eligible:

  • They must demonstrate financial need through the FAFSA.
  • Students must have earned a high school diploma or GED.
  • They can’t have a college degree already.
  • They must enroll in at least six credits’ worth of classes.

Those who want to apply can visit the Mesa Community College’s website.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Three-photo collage with ostriches on the left, a midway carnival ride on the upper right and two p...

KTAR.com

Here’s everything you need to know about 2024 Chandler Ostrich Festival

If you're planning to attend the 2024 Chandler Ostrich Festival, which runs for six days over two weekends in March, here's what you need to know.

10 minutes ago

Medical debt relief program to forgive 1M Arizonans' debts...

Serena O'Sullivan

Gov. Katie Hobbs partners with nonprofit to free 1M Arizonans from medical debt

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs partnered with nonprofit RIP Medical Debt to launch a new medical debt relief program, officials announced Monday.

21 minutes ago

Broadway Sinfonietta...

SuElen Rivera

‘Barbie The Movie: In Concert’ coming to Phoenix this summer

Inviting all Barbies, Kens and Alans! Enthusiasts will get the chance to hear the Barbie movie's music score performed live while watching on a big screen in Phoenix this summer.

30 minutes ago

(Arizona Governor's Office photo/via YouTube)...

Serena O'Sullivan

Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoes GOP-backed bill on border crossing, says it’s a political ploy

Gov. Katie Hobbs' vetoed Senate Bill 1231, a GOP-backed border crossing bill, according to a Monday announcement.

8 hours ago

Image shows xeriscape in front of Arizona home....

KTAR.com

City of Chandler begins 3-year process of converting grass to xeriscape

The Chandler City Council recently greenlit a three-year initiative to convert patches of grass to xeriscape, a landscape approach designed to conserve water.

9 hours ago

Split panel image showing the members of Slightly Stupid across the top and Dirty Heads across the ...

Kevin Stone

Dirty Heads, Slightly Stoopid to wrap up Slightly Dirty Summer Tour in Phoenix

Alt-reggae comrades Dirty Heads and Slightly Stoopid are teaming up in 2024 on the appropriately titled Slightly Dirty Summer Tour, which wraps up in Phoenix.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

An East Valley program is providing free tuition to adult learners