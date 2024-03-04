Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

UArizona President Robert Robbins to take pay cut amid budget crisis

Mar 4, 2024, 12:00 PM | Updated: 2:14 pm

side by side of Robert Robbins and crowds of people....

The new chair for the Arizona Board of Regents said she wants to reduce the salary of the president of University of Arizona. (AP File and University of Arizona photos)

(AP File and University of Arizona photos)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Shortly after leadership changes were made to the state university’s public governing board, the newly elected chair official announced her intention to reduce the salary of the University of Arizona’s president.

Arizona Board of Regents Chair Elect Cecilia Mata’s announcement, supported by President Robert Robbins, follows a recent financial crisis, including a $177 million deficit.

The university said the deficit was primarily caused by increased spending to improve student experience and millions spent on “compensation to retain and attract world-class faculty and staff.”

“ABOR is committed to the University of Arizona recovering its financial health. Based on President Robert Robbins’ request, at its upcoming meeting, the board will schedule an action to reduce President Robbins’ base salary by 10% and eliminate his individual at-risk and multi-year performance compensation,” Mata said in a statement on Monday.

RELATED STORIES

“President Robbins supports these reductions and the message they send as UArizonans come together to resolve its financial challenges and emerge from this process a stronger and more resilient institution.”

What sparked the recent change in ABOR leadership?

The announcement — part of a plan to get the university out of a deficit without raising tuition — came less than a week after changes were made in board leadership.

Fred DuVal stepped down as chair of the board, allowing for Mata to take his place. DuVal will remain a member until his term is over in January 2026.

In his departure, DuVal said stakeholders need to pull back in the intensity regarding controversies at the university.

“It’s imperative that we move away from the heart of rhetoric and politics and refocus on addressing the genuine challenges facing our institution. By resigning as board chair, I want to do my part to create space for collaborative efforts toward real solutions,” DuVal said in a press release last week.

“I have full confidence in Chair Elect Mata’s capabilities to lead effectively in this role. Personally, this transition allows me to dedicate more time to serving the University of Arizona during my remaining two years on the board.”

DuVal’s resignation comes after he made a personal statement at a Feb. 22 ABOR meeting defending himself following accusations made by the university’s Faculty Senate Chair Leila Hudson and a board member slammed UArizona’s Faculty Senate.

The former chair called Hudson’s comments defamatory, adding that he had retained legal counsel and would pursue legal remedies on the matter.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs disagreed with the board’s handling of the issue, demanding a meeting with ABOR leadership and President Robbins to discuss what would happen next.

Who else left ABOR leadership?

Mata also said ABOR executive director John Arnold, who also serves as interim chief financial officer for the university, will take a leave of absence to focus on UArizona’s financial stability.

Subject to board approval, Chad Sampson, the vice president of academic affairs and institutional analysis at ABOR, will assume the role of interim executive director of the board.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Split panel image showing the members of Slightly Stupid across the top and Dirty Heads across the ...

Kevin Stone

Dirty Heads, Slightly Stoopid to wrap up Slightly Dirty Summer Tour in Phoenix

Alt-reggae comrades Dirty Heads and Slightly Stoopid are teaming up in 2024 on the appropriately titled Slightly Dirty Summer Tour, which wraps up in Phoenix.

11 minutes ago

This month's KTAR’s community spotlight shines on Helios Education Foundation and its mission to ...

KTAR.com

Helios Education Foundation aims to accelerate progress in early literacy across Arizona

This month's KTAR’s community spotlight shines on Helios Education Foundation and its mission to accelerate progress in early literacy across Arizona.

1 hour ago

Saul Ballardo was sentenced to 26 years in prison after he shot at officers in the West Valley. (Ma...

KTAR.com

West Valley man sentenced to 26 years in prison for targeted shootings at law enforcement

A West Valley man was sentenced to 26 years in prison after he shot at multiple members of law enforcement, authorities announced Monday.

2 hours ago

A person fell down a well in Chandler on March 4, 2024. (Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Person injured after falling 15 feet into well in Chandler

A person was injured after falling 15 feet into a dry well in an empty field in Chandler on Monday morning, authorities said.

5 hours ago

Blurry photo of an ambulance with lights on at night...

KTAR.com

Impairment believed to be a factor in fatal weekend collision in north Phoenix

One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a collision involving two passenger vehicles and a parked city bus in north Phoenix.

6 hours ago

Pentagon Technologies in View 202...

Damon Allred

Pentagon Technologies to build $50 million semiconductor cleaning facility in Mesa

Construction is underway for a semiconductor equipment cleaning facility in southeast Mesa expected to open later this year.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Day & Night is looking for the oldest AC in the Valley

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

UArizona President Robert Robbins to take pay cut amid budget crisis