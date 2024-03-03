Police investigating fatal hit-and-run collision in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that killed a female pedestrian in north Phoenix on Saturday.

Police responded around 10:00 p.m. to the crash near 23rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found 47-year-old Amy Smith dead.

Phoenix Police believe the vehicle that struck Smith was traveling westbound on Thunderbird Road. The vehicle fled the scene and continued westbound before police arrived.

The investigation remains ongoing.

