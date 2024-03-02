Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man already serving life sentence convicted of killing Tucson girl who vanished from parents’ home

Mar 1, 2024, 5:00 PM

(Facebook Photo/Tucson Police Department)...

(Facebook Photo/Tucson Police Department)

(Facebook Photo/Tucson Police Department)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A man already serving a life sentence for the 2014 death of an Arizona teenager was convicted Thursday of first-degree murder in the killing of another Tucson girl years earlier.

Pima County Superior Court jurors also found Christopher Clements, 42, guilty of kidnapping and burglary in the death of Isabel Celis, who was 6 when she vanished from her parents’ home in 2012.

Clements is scheduled to be sentenced March 25.

Jurors began deliberating Tuesday in Clements’ retrial, which began Feb 7. Jurors in the earlier trial failed to reach a verdict last year, prompting a mistrial.

Clements became a suspect in Celis’ death in 2017, when he told FBI agents that he could lead them to the girl’s remains — but said he had nothing to do with her death — in exchange for having charges in an unrelated burglary case dropped, Tucson police said.

In closing arguments Tuesday, Deputy County Attorney Tracy Miller told jurors it was no coincidence that no one except Clements found Celis in the five years she was missing, the Arizona Daily Star reported.

“He doesn’t come forward unless there is something to gain,” Miller said. “There’s no other person it could be.”

Clements’ attorney, Eric Kessler, told jurors that nothing linked Clements to the crime and police couldn’t prove he entered the home, the Arizona Daily Star reported.

Clements was arrested in 2018 in the deaths of Celis and 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez, who disappeared in June 2014 while walking to a friend’s house.

Gonzalez’s body was found days later in a remote area north of Tucson. Celis’ remains were discovered years later in the same general area.

Clements was sentenced to natural life in prison in 2022 for kidnapping and killing Gonzalez. Jurors in Clements’ retrial weren’t told of that conviction or his history of convictions for sex crimes in several states dating back to when he was 16.

Celis’ mother and brother were both in the courtroom Thursday but left after the verdict was read, according to Tucson TV station KOLD.

A call to Kessler seeking comment on the verdict was not immediately returned.

Miller told KOLD that the “jury did a great job sorting through all of the evidence and all of the info we had to reach what we believe was the right result.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A suspect who accidentally shot and killed a fellow IRS agent at a federal gun range in Phoenix was...

Danny Shapiro

Suspect indicted on manslaughter charge in death of fellow IRS agent in Phoenix

A suspect who accidentally shot and killed a fellow IRS agent at a federal gun range in Phoenix was indicted on a manslaughter charge, authorities announced Friday.

1 hour ago

Arizona will not approve new housing construction on the fast-growing edges of metro Phoenix that r...

Associated Press

Arizona Senate passes plan to manage rural groundwater, but final success is uncertain

A plan to manage rural groundwater passed the Arizona Senate amid concerns about the availability of sufficient water for future generations.

2 hours ago

A sign in front of a building identifies Valleywise Behavioral Health Center – Maryvale in Phoeni...

Kevin Stone

Valleywise Health replenishing mental health care capacity after staffing setback

Valleywise Health is working to replenish its mental health care capacity after cutting back because of staffing shortages in 2022.

3 hours ago

Split image of a Spin e-scooter on the left and the boundary map for Phoenix's Shared Micromobility...

Kevin Stone

Phoenix pilot program allows e-scooter, e-bike and bicycle rentals 24 hours a day

Phoenix is expanding its Shared Micromobility Program on a trial basis, allowing e-bike, e-scooter and bicycle riders to rent and roll all night.

4 hours ago

File photo of a Phoenix police cruiser at a crime scene behind yellow tape...

KTAR.com

Driver of vehicle leaving scene of shooting dies after fiery collision in Phoenix

The driver of a car speeding away from the scene of a shooting in west Phoenix died after a fiery collision Thursday afternoon.

4 hours ago

Former Arizona State Sen. Tony Navarette was convicted of one count of sexual conduct with a minor ...

ABC15 Arizona

Former Arizona Sen. Tony Navarette convicted of sexual conduct with a minor

Former Arizona State Sen. Tony Navarette has been convicted of one count of sexual conduct with a minor.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

Man already serving life sentence convicted of killing Tucson girl who vanished from parents’ home