Student found with gun at West Valley high school

PHOENIX — A student was found with a gun at a West Valley high school on Wednesday, authorities said.

The resource officer at Youngker High School in Buckeye was alerted around noon that a student had brought the weapon to school, according to the Buckeye Police Department.

The officer found the student and subsequently the gun, which was taken from the teen.

Police said there was no threat to the other students and nobody was injured.

Youngker High School is on the northwest corner of Lower Buckeye and Apache roads.

No other information was available.

