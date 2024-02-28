Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Car with nobody inside found partially submerged in Grand Canal in Phoenix

Feb 28, 2024, 8:26 AM

BY KTAR.COM


A Phoenix Fire Department ladder company investigates a car in a canal A Phoenix Fire Department ladder company investigates a car in a canal Crews look on at the scene of a possible water rescue in the Grand Canal near 22nd Avenue and Indian School Road

PHOENIX – An unoccupied car was found partially submerged in a Phoenix canal on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

It’s unclear how the blue sedan ended up in the Grand Canal near 22nd Avenue and Indian School Road or what happened to the driver.

Phoenix Fire Department crews were initially dispatched for a possible water rescue and found the car submerged nearly to its door handles.

A ladder company checked the vehicle’s interior and confirmed that nobody was inside.

The scene has been turned over to the Phoenix Police Department, and the investigation is ongoing.

