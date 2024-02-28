PHOENIX – An unoccupied car was found partially submerged in a Phoenix canal on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

It’s unclear how the blue sedan ended up in the Grand Canal near 22nd Avenue and Indian School Road or what happened to the driver.

Phoenix Fire Department crews were initially dispatched for a possible water rescue and found the car submerged nearly to its door handles.

A ladder company checked the vehicle’s interior and confirmed that nobody was inside.

The scene has been turned over to the Phoenix Police Department, and the investigation is ongoing.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.