Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Valley business consultant says Macy’s plan to close 150 stores is long overdue

Feb 28, 2024, 9:00 AM

A man is seen walking into a Macy's store that has closing signs in the windows...

Macy's announced plans to close 150 stores in the next three years on Feb. 27, 2024. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – A Valley business consultant said she wasn’t surprised when Macy’s announced plans Tuesday to close 150 underperforming department stores over the next three years.

“Macy’s has been a trainwreck for a very, very long time — like that patient has been on life support. It’s in like a retail hospice,” Kristin Bentz, president of Scottsdale-based KB Advisory Group, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show.

After posting a fourth-quarter loss and declining sales, Macy’s said 50 of its namesake stores will shut down by the end of the fiscal year.

RELATED STORIES

The company said it aims to upgrade its remaining 350 stores, with additional salespeople in fitting areas and shoe departments and more visual displays.

At the same time, Macy’s signaled a pivot to luxury, which has fared better overall. It said it would open 15 of its higher end Bloomingdale’s stores and 30 of its luxury Bluemercury cosmetics locations.

Will Macy’s be closing stores in the Phoenix area?

The company didn’t identify which locations were on the chopping block but said the stores set to close account for 25% of its overall square footage but less than 10% of sales.

The venerable retailer operates seven Macy’s department stores in Arizona, including six across metro Phoenix.

“If you’ve been to a Macy’s locally in the Valley, it’s like ‘The Land That Time Forgot,’” Bentz said. “You can’t find someone at the register. If they’re there, they’ve probably been there for 40 years.

“They may have great products, but the way they merchandise them, it’s frightening. This is a correction that is long overdue.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A Frontier Airlines plane can be seen on the ground, casting a shadow, in a file photo...

Kevin Stone

Frontier Airlines adding nonstop service between Phoenix and Montana city

Discount carrier Frontier Airlines will launch new nonstop service between Phoenix and Montana this spring.

3 minutes ago

Mesa man smiles for picture!...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled for Mesa man with cognitive disability

A silver alert was canceled Wednesday morning for a man with a cognitive disability last seen in Mesa, authorities said.

2 hours ago

A Phoenix Fire Department ladder company investigates a car in a canal...

KTAR.com

Car with nobody inside found partially submerged in Grand Canal in Phoenix

An empty car was found partially submerged in the Grand Canal in Phoenix on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

4 hours ago

File photo showing the side of a Phoenix police department SUV stopped in front of a wall on the si...

KTAR.com

Police seek help with homicide investigation after body found in Phoenix apartment

Police are seeking the public’s help with a homicide case after a man was found dead Monday at a Phoenix apartment complex.

5 hours ago

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)...

Danny Shapiro

East Valley teen beaten by brass knuckles says halt on possible weapon ban ‘disheartening’

An East Valley teen who was beaten in a 2022 brass knuckles attack and has pushed for a ban on the weapon in Arizona said he was told the Legislature won't take any action on it this session.

7 hours ago

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Damon Allred

Arizona Science Center’s Dorrance Planetarium to see ‘next-generation’ update

With the help of Cosm Technology, the Arizona Science Center is making a significant investment in its Dorrance Planetarium.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Valley business consultant says Macy’s plan to close 150 stores is long overdue