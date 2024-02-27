Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Traffic restricted after fatal crash on 7th Avenue in Phoenix

Feb 27, 2024, 3:28 PM

Traffic was restricted on 7th Avenue in Phoenix on Feb. 27, 2024, due to a fatal crash. (Pexels Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Traffic was restricted on 7th Avenue due to a fatal crash in Phoenix on Tuesday, authorities said.

The three-vehicle collision occurred near Thomas Road around 11 a.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

One person, an adult female, was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead there.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

No other information was immediately available.

