Traffic restricted after fatal crash on 7th Avenue in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Traffic was restricted on 7th Avenue due to a fatal crash in Phoenix on Tuesday, authorities said.

The three-vehicle collision occurred near Thomas Road around 11 a.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

One person, an adult female, was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead there.

Phoenix Police are investigating a fatal traffic collision at 7th Avenue and Thomas Road. Road closers will be in effect during this investigation. pic.twitter.com/UBU7UUQvTg — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) February 27, 2024

An investigation into the crash is underway.

No other information was immediately available.

