Traffic restricted after fatal crash on 7th Avenue in Phoenix
Feb 27, 2024, 3:28 PM
PHOENIX — Traffic was restricted on 7th Avenue due to a fatal crash in Phoenix on Tuesday, authorities said.
The three-vehicle collision occurred near Thomas Road around 11 a.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.
One person, an adult female, was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead there.
Phoenix Police are investigating a fatal traffic collision at 7th Avenue and Thomas Road. Road closers will be in effect during this investigation. pic.twitter.com/UBU7UUQvTg
— Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) February 27, 2024
An investigation into the crash is underway.
No other information was immediately available.
