86-year-old woman dead after 3-car crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX — An 86-year-old woman died following a three-car crash in Phoenix on Tuesday, authorities said.

Officers were called to the crash near Seventh Avenue and Thomas Road around 11 a.m. and found Gladyce Thorson Nielsen and a man with serious injuries, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Nielsen and the man were taken to a hospital, where the 86-year-old was pronounced dead. The man was in stable condition, police said.

All occupants involved in the crash that weren’t taken to the hospital remained on scene.

The crash closed down Seventh Avenue for several hours.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

No other information was immediately available.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.