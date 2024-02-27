Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Rapper 21 Savage coming to Phoenix this spring on his ‘American Dream Tour’

Feb 27, 2024, 2:00 PM

Rap star 21 Savage is scheduled to perform at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix on May 11, 2024. (Live Nation Photo)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX – Rap star 21 Savage is bringing his distinctive flow to Phoenix this spring.

The Grammy Award winner will perform on the outdoor stage at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on May 11 as part of his “American Dream Tour.”

J.I.D, Nardo Wick and 21 Lil Harold are coming along as special guests.

Presales start Wednesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m.

21 Savage’s 2024 North American tour is in support of his new album, “American Dream,” which came out in January. It was the hip-hop star’s second solo effort to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The London-born and Atlanta-raised performer has been nominated for 11 Grammy Awards, either as a lead or featured artist. He took home the trophy for best rap song for “A Lot” in 2020.

The rapper has teamed up with a slew of big names on album projects and singles, including Metro Boomin, Drake, Post Malone, The Weeknd, Usher and Cardi B.

21 Savage’s last Valley appearance was in September 2023 as an opener for Drake at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.

