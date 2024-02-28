Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Here’s what Arizonans should know when traveling this spring break

Feb 28, 2024, 4:05 AM

What Arizonans should know when traveling this spring break...

An American Airlines commercial jet takes off as another taxis to its gate at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

(Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Arizonans who plan to travel this spring break should prepare for busy skies, according to AAA spokesperson Julian Paredes.

However, even those who want to stay in the Valley should expect a spike in traffic. The area is going to be a popular destination for people looking to escape the winter chill, he said.

“It’s certainly a good time to enjoy Arizona, especially before summertime,” Paredes told KTAR News 92.3 FM. “Arizona has some of the best weather right now.”

How the travel industry is looking this holiday season

Many people are going on vacation in March and April, so expect busy airports during those months, Paredes said.

Cruises are especially popular this year, so those who want to hit the seas should book ahead of time, he added.

RELATED STORIES

“Cruises really rebounded last year in a big way and it’s becoming even more popular this year,” he said. “It’s just kind of like this pent-up demand that carries over from COVID and that’s why we think travel is so popular right now.”

The cruise industry is seeing a 28% spike in bookings compared to last year, he said.

On top of that, there have been about 28% more bookings for flights this year compared to 2023, Paredes added.

Travel safety tips Arizonans should use this spring break

No matter where one is going, they should always be mindful of safety, he said.

“If you’re taking an international trip, check for any safety or security advisories,” Paredes said.

Another good idea is to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), he added. It gives travelers updates about what’s going on in the country they plan to visit.

An international driving permit is another good tool. Over 150 countries recognize this permit, which allows travelers to rent a car in another country. Although it isn’t required in all countries, it’s a useful tool for those who want to drive around foreign countries.

However, planning ahead is equally important for people dreaming about domestic travel, Paredes said.

“Spring is definitely the time to be doing some maintenance in your car if you’re thinking about a road trip,” he said.

“There is so much demand for traveling right now that some people are already planning for 2025,” Paredes added. “It’s never too early to plan your next vacation.”

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Colton Krolak contributed to this story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)...

Danny Shapiro

East Valley teen beaten by brass knuckles says halt on possible weapon ban ‘disheartening’

An East Valley teen who was beaten in a 2022 brass knuckles attack and has pushed for a ban on the weapon in Arizona said he was told the state legislature won't take any action on it this session.

58 minutes ago

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Damon Allred

Arizona Science Center’s Dorrance Planetarium to see ‘next-generation’ update

With the help of Cosm Technology, the Arizona Science Center is making a significant investment in its Dorrance Planetarium.

1 hour ago

Latin Music Festival will take place in Tolleson this weekend...

Serena O'Sullivan

Latin Music Festival to bring music, dances, games and food to Tolleson this weekend

The Latin Music Festival will fill Tolleson's streets with live music, dances, games, food and vendor booths this weekend.

1 hour ago

An elderly woman with with white hair and a cane walks alongside a woman with blond hair in the hal...

Kevin Stone

West Valley assisted-living facility settles lawsuit over secrecy practices

A West Valley assisted-living facility has settled a lawsuit over secrecy clauses in its arbitration agreements, officials announced Tuesday.

10 hours ago

handcuffs seen in man's hands...

KTAR.com

3 suspects linked to South American organized crime groups indicted in Maricopa County

Three suspects connected with South American crime groups were indicted Tuesday in Maricopa County after allegedly attempting to break into a Phoenix home earlier this month.

12 hours ago

Phoenix officers shot and injured a man who shot at them first on Feb. 13, 2024. (Phoenix Police Sc...

KTAR.com

Phoenix Police release video of suspect who held woman at gunpoint, shot at officers

The Phoenix Police Department released body camera video on Tuesday of a suspect who shot at officers responding to a call of a man holding a woman at gunpoint.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Sciatica pain is treatable but surgery may be required

Sciatica pain is one of the most common ailments a person can face, and if not taken seriously, it could become one of the most harmful.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Here’s what Arizonans should know when traveling this spring break