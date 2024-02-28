PHOENIX — Arizonans who plan to travel this spring break should prepare for busy skies, according to AAA spokesperson Julian Paredes.

However, even those who want to stay in the Valley should expect a spike in traffic. The area is going to be a popular destination for people looking to escape the winter chill, he said.

“It’s certainly a good time to enjoy Arizona, especially before summertime,” Paredes told KTAR News 92.3 FM. “Arizona has some of the best weather right now.”

How the travel industry is looking this holiday season

Many people are going on vacation in March and April, so expect busy airports during those months, Paredes said.

Cruises are especially popular this year, so those who want to hit the seas should book ahead of time, he added.

“Cruises really rebounded last year in a big way and it’s becoming even more popular this year,” he said. “It’s just kind of like this pent-up demand that carries over from COVID and that’s why we think travel is so popular right now.”

The cruise industry is seeing a 28% spike in bookings compared to last year, he said.

On top of that, there have been about 28% more bookings for flights this year compared to 2023, Paredes added.

Travel safety tips Arizonans should use this spring break

No matter where one is going, they should always be mindful of safety, he said.

“If you’re taking an international trip, check for any safety or security advisories,” Paredes said.

Another good idea is to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), he added. It gives travelers updates about what’s going on in the country they plan to visit.

An international driving permit is another good tool. Over 150 countries recognize this permit, which allows travelers to rent a car in another country. Although it isn’t required in all countries, it’s a useful tool for those who want to drive around foreign countries.

However, planning ahead is equally important for people dreaming about domestic travel, Paredes said.

“Spring is definitely the time to be doing some maintenance in your car if you’re thinking about a road trip,” he said.

“There is so much demand for traveling right now that some people are already planning for 2025,” Paredes added. “It’s never too early to plan your next vacation.”

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Colton Krolak contributed to this story.

