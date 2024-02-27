Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Valley economist discusses shrinking middle class, housing and inflation

Feb 27, 2024, 4:35 AM | Updated: 10:24 am

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — While the lower class grows larger, the middle class is shrinking, one Valley economist said.

According to Jim Rounds of Rounds Consulting Group, there are one and a half earners per household on average.

“They’d have to make about $75,000 each in order to be considered middle class, just with all the extra burdens,” Rounds told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Chris and Joe Show on Monday.

RELATED STORIES

Most Arizonan households fall below that threshold. The median household income in Arizona was $72,581 from 2018-2022, according to the U.S. Census.

The shrinking middle class is a nationwide issue. The percentage of adults who live in middle-class American households fell from 61% in 1971 to 50% in 2021, according to the Pew Research Center.

“We have to build more affordable homes,” Rounds said. “Not everybody can go buy the median price home, nor should you expect them to be able to.”

Will middle-class Americans be able to afford homes in this economy?

Although the inflation rate is currently around 3%, it can feel much higher, Rounds said.

It all comes down to what he calls the “sticky up” effect.

“When you have prices declining, they jump back up really quick when the economy changes. When you have prices go up, they get stuck there for a while. They don’t come down that quickly,” he said.

The high price of gas reflected that effect for a while, he said.

Food and other necessities are still stuck in those high prices — and it may take customers getting fed up and refusing to buy expensive products for prices to finally fall, Rounds said.

Only time will tell if consumers can sway the notoriously costly housing market.

“Housing is very expensive and that’s something that we have to work on across the nation,” Rounds said. “There’s a lot of stuff we can do on the state level to help people on the margins.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A gloved hand holds a Planatome surgical blade...

Kevin Stone

Planatome, a Phoenix-based surgical blade maker, plans to double size of workforce

Planatome, a Phoenix-based medical device company that makes advanced surgical blades, announced plans to double its workforce.

24 minutes ago

Jose “ET” Rivera, owner of Tres Leches Cafe, speaks during a rally against an Arizona immigrati...

Martin Dreyfuss/Cronkite News

Arizona business owners rally against bill requiring E-Verify checks for jobs, benefits

Arizona business owners rallied Monday against an immigration bill they say will drive businesses and workers out of the state.

2 hours ago

Traffic backed up near Quartzsite...

KTAR.com

Eastbound I-10 temporarily closed near Arizona-California border due to fiery crash

Eastbound Interstate 10 near the Arizona-California border was temporarily closed after a fiery crash Tuesday morning, authorities said.

3 hours ago

Tiana Hodges mugshot...

KTAR.com

Woman arrested in fatal Phoenix apartment complex shooting

A woman was arrested Monday for allegedly fatally shooting a man at an apartment complex in Phoenix, authorities said. 

4 hours ago

Peoria Arts and Culture Festival 2024...

KTAR.com

Peoria Arts and Cultural Festival to bring food, games, activities and more this weekend

Celebrate art, culture, food, games and music this weekend at the family-friendly Peoria Arts and Cultural Festival.

6 hours ago

Side by side image of teacher and his quarters....

KTAR.com

Avondale elementary school teacher wins Bruce and Gaydos’ teacher tribute

A West Valley elementary school teacher was named KTAR News 92.3 FM's Outspoken with Bruce and Gaydos' Pay Tribute to a Teacher winner for January.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Valley economist discusses shrinking middle class, housing and inflation