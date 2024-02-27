Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Peoria Arts and Cultural Festival to bring food, games, activities and more this weekend

Feb 27, 2024, 4:25 AM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Peoria Arts and Cultural Festival is returning to the West Valley this weekend. Visitors can admire art from the community, take part in various activities and even create their own works of art.

The free event will take place this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’s at the Peoria City Hall campus, which is a few blocks south of the festival’s former location in Old Town Peoria.

The event celebrates the creativity of students in the Peoria Unified School District (PUSD). There will be over 3,000 student artworks displayed for visitors to see as well as more than 80 student performances, from bands and choirs to plays at different stages.

The family-friendly event is also full of activities for children. Various food trucks will also be ready to feed art lovers in the area.

How does the Peoria Arts and Culture Festival benefit the West Valley?

The annual festival is one of the largest events in the West Valley. It raises funds for the Peoria Education Foundation, which gives arts grants to educators in the PUSD.

Local businesses also use this event as an opportunity to show off their wares at the crafter and vendor zones.

In addition to an outdoor theater, an eating area and places to shop, there is also a printmaking tent for kids to enjoy.

Those who want some hands-on fun can check out the experience tent or the ceramics zone.

Visitors can park on the east and west sides of the city hall in a surface lot on the corner of 85th Avenue and Mountain View Road. There are also lots on 84th Avenue between Madison and Washington streets.

Limited street parking is also available in the neighborhood north of the Peoria City Hall.

