Car crashes into power pole in Phoenix, 2 critically injured...

PHOENIX — Two men are in critical condition after a car crash involving a power pole in Phoenix on Monday, officials said.

Firefighters who arrived on the scene found arching energized power lines making contact with the vehicle, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

One of the men managed to escape the car before fire officials arrived and brought him to a trauma hospital in critical condition.

The other man was trapped in the car, officials said. Phoenix Fire asked SRP to de-energize the power lines so crews could safely rescue him.

Downed power lines can cause further harm and even death to people who are trapped in their cars, officials said.

Further, energized power lines are also extremely dangerous for fire personnel who want to rescue victims.

Fire officials on scene and in the department’s alarm room were “in constant communication with SRP” to fix the power issue, Phoenix Fire said.

Once SRP de-energized the line, fire officials rescued the second victim. They brought him in critical condition to a trauma hospital.

The fire officials who rescued the two men weren’t hurt and the Phoenix Police Department is currently investigating the scene, according to an update sent around 2 p.m.

Drivers should watch out for a closure on 19th Avenue in both directions, Phoenix Fire said.

There is no estimated time for the road to reopen.

