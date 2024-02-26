Close
ARIZONA NEWS

1 dead, 1 seriously injured after car crashes into utility pole in Phoenix

Feb 26, 2024, 2:59 PM | Updated: Feb 27, 2024, 7:15 am

A car crashed into a power pole on 19th Avenue in Phoenix on Feb. 26, 2024. (Google Street View)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — One man was killed and another was seriously injured when their vehicle crashed into a power pole in Phoenix on Monday, authorities said.

Officers responded to the scene on 19th Avenue between Indian School and Camelback roads around 10:15 a.m. and found a wooden utility pole with live power lines on top of the car, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Witnesses had removed the driver from the vehicle before rescue crews arrived, but a passenger, identified later as 25-year-old Nathan Soto, couldn’t be accessed because of the power lines.

SRP utility crews were called to de-energize lines, allowing fire department personnel get Soto out.

Both patients were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Soto did not survive in incident.

Power in the area was out temporarily because of the downed lines, police said.

“Detectives responded to investigate the collision and learned the vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed just before the collision,” Sgt. Phil Krynsky said in a media advisory. “Preliminary information suggests the vehicle lost control after going over the canal crossing and crashed into the utility pole.”

