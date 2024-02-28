Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert canceled for Mesa man with cognitive disability

Feb 28, 2024, 10:00 AM

Mesa man smiles for picture!...

Jason Coar was last seen in Mesa on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024.(Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)

(Arizona Department of Public Safety Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A silver alert issued on Sunday night for a man with a cognitive disability was canceled on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

RELATED STORIES

Jason Coar, 41, was found in Scottsdale, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. He has been reunited with his guardian.

When he went missing, authorities said he was last seen around 4:30 a.m. leaving his residence near Alma School Road and Rio Salado Parkway in Mesa.

Officials said he has the mentality of a 6-year-old and doesn’t communicate well with others, including law enforcement.

No further details were released.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A man is seen walking into a Macy's store that has closing signs in the windows...

Kevin Stone

Valley business consultant says Macy’s plan to close 150 stores is long overdue

A Valley business consultant said she wasn’t surprised when Macy’s announced plans Tuesday to close 150 underperforming department stores over the next three years.

60 minutes ago

A Phoenix Fire Department ladder company investigates a car in a canal...

KTAR.com

Car with nobody inside found partially submerged in Grand Canal in Phoenix

An empty car was found partially submerged in the Grand Canal in Phoenix on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

2 hours ago

File photo showing the side of a Phoenix police department SUV stopped in front of a wall on the si...

KTAR.com

Police seek help with homicide investigation after body found in Phoenix apartment

Police are seeking the public’s help with a homicide case after a man was found dead Monday at a Phoenix apartment complex.

3 hours ago

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)...

Danny Shapiro

East Valley teen beaten by brass knuckles says halt on possible weapon ban ‘disheartening’

An East Valley teen who was beaten in a 2022 brass knuckles attack and has pushed for a ban on the weapon in Arizona said he was told the Legislature won't take any action on it this session.

5 hours ago

Follow @iamdamonallred...

Damon Allred

Arizona Science Center’s Dorrance Planetarium to see ‘next-generation’ update

With the help of Cosm Technology, the Arizona Science Center is making a significant investment in its Dorrance Planetarium.

6 hours ago

Latin Music Festival will take place in Tolleson this weekend...

Serena O'Sullivan

Latin Music Festival to bring music, dances, games and food to Tolleson this weekend

The Latin Music Festival will fill Tolleson's streets with live music, dances, games, food and vendor booths this weekend.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Canvas Annuity

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Silver Alert canceled for Mesa man with cognitive disability