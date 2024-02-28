Silver Alert canceled for Mesa man with cognitive disability

PHOENIX — A silver alert issued on Sunday night for a man with a cognitive disability was canceled on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Jason Coar, 41, was found in Scottsdale, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. He has been reunited with his guardian.

When he went missing, authorities said he was last seen around 4:30 a.m. leaving his residence near Alma School Road and Rio Salado Parkway in Mesa.

Officials said he has the mentality of a 6-year-old and doesn’t communicate well with others, including law enforcement.

No further details were released.

