4 people stabbed during early-morning melee at Scottsdale bar
Feb 24, 2024, 8:00 AM | Updated: 8:08 am
(Facebook Photo/Scottsdale Police Department)
PHOENIX — A suspect is in custody after four people were stabbed during a violent altercation at a bar in Scottsdale early Saturday.
Scottsdale police responded to the Playa Bar near McDowell and Granite Reef roads just after 1 a.m.
Upon arrival, police discovered two bar customers and two members of the bar’s security staff had been stabbed.
All of the victims were taken to a hospital with injuries ranging from minor to serious.
Police said they arrested a primary suspect, whom they did not identity, at the scene. He, too, was taken to a hospital.
Two others were arrested for fighting and disorderly conduct as part of the altercation.
Police are investigating the case at the bar and hospital.
