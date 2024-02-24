4 people stabbed during early-morning melee at Scottsdale bar

PHOENIX — A suspect is in custody after four people were stabbed during a violent altercation at a bar in Scottsdale early Saturday.

Scottsdale police responded to the Playa Bar near McDowell and Granite Reef roads just after 1 a.m.

Upon arrival, police discovered two bar customers and two members of the bar’s security staff had been stabbed.

All of the victims were taken to a hospital with injuries ranging from minor to serious.

Police said they arrested a primary suspect, whom they did not identity, at the scene. He, too, was taken to a hospital.

Two others were arrested for fighting and disorderly conduct as part of the altercation.

Police are investigating the case at the bar and hospital.

