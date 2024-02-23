Close
Police seeking suspect after man shot dead in northwest Phoenix alley

Feb 23, 2024, 4:07 PM

A man was shot and killed in northwest Phoenix on Feb. 23, 2023. (Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is looking for a suspect after a man was shot dead in a northwest Phoenix alley on Thursday evening.

Officers were called to the alley near 27th Drive and Campbell Avenue around 6 p.m. and found a man with at least one gunshot wound.

Roy Orozco, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident should call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

No other information was available.

