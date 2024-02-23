Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona had 103 fatal work injuries in 2022, a sharp increase from previous year

Feb 23, 2024, 12:00 PM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


Stock image of four men working off the ground on a grid of steel rods. Construction was one of Arizona's deadliest occupations in 2022

PHOENIX — 2022 was the deadliest year in at least a decade for Arizona workers, according to federal data released Thursday.

There were 103 fatal work injuries in the state that year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

That represents a 54% jump from 2021, when 67 worker deaths were reported. Arizona’s year-over-year increase far surpassed the national rate, which was 5.7%, according to the Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries.

Comprehensive annual BLS work injury reports for Arizona are readily available only for 2011-2022. However, the federal agency said in a press release that the state records are a high of 118 in 2000 and a low of 55 in 1993.

What are Arizona’s deadliest industries and jobs?

Of Arizona’s 103 work-related deaths in 2022, 38 were the result of transportation-related incidents. The next-largest incident type was falls, slips or trips, with 21.

Transportation and warehousing was Arizona’s deadliest industry in 2022, with 25 fatal work injuries. Construction was next with 19.

Transportation and material moving jobs accounted for 34 of the deaths, the most of any occupation. Construction and extraction jobs were next, with 17.

Arizona men were far more likely to die from on-the-job injuries than women in 2022, 92-11.

Most of the fatal work injuries were among wage and salary employees, with only nine of the incidents involving self-employed workers.

