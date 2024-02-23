Close
ARIZONA NEWS

2 arrested in southern Arizona after drug, firearms discovered at multiple properties

Feb 23, 2024, 6:32 AM

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Two people were arrested last week after the discovery of a cache of firearms and drugs on their Arizona properties, authorities said.

Robert Stevenson, 66, and Brooke Smith, 53, were booked into Pima County Jail to face multiple charges, including two counts of possession of a narcotic drug for sale, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of weapons misconduct and one count of theft of a firearm, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

Detectives served a search warrant on a residential property in Tucson on Feb. 16 for an investigation related to illegal drug activity, DPS said. Search warrants were also served for several storage units.

While searching the residential property, detectives found fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine, DPS said.

Between the storage units and the residential property, over 12,400 rounds of ammunition and 80 firearms, including rifles and pistols of various calibers, were seized.

Stevenson and Smith are both prohibited possessors, and some of the firearms were reported stolen, DPS said.

The detectives involved in the bust were with DPS’ Gang and Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission, a statewide multi-agency task force aiming to suppress criminal gangs and transnational crime.

