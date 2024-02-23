Close
Annual Dog Days of Glendale festival returns this weekend

Feb 23, 2024, 4:25 AM

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — Valley dogs and their humans can have a ton of free fun this Saturday at the 14th annual Dog Days of Glendale event.

The family-friendly festival will have more than 50 vendors and activities. That includes K-9 demonstrations, raffles, photo booth opportunities and pet product samples. Dogs can also play at the Bark Buster’s Fun Zone and RunBuddy Mobile dog gym.

The free event will take place at Glendale Landmark School. The address is 5730 W. Myrtle Ave. Last year, the event took place at Murphy Park, but this new location is close to the old space, according to event planner Linda Moran-Whittley.

“This year, we are excited to continue this long-standing event at Glendale Landmark School, just two blocks north of Murphy Park,” Moran-Whittley said in a statement. “We invite you to gather with friends or make brand new fur-ever friends at this year’s Dog Days of Glendale event.”

The event will last from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

What else is there to do at the 2024 Dog Days of Glendale event?

Dog lovers of all kinds are welcome — even if they don’t have any furry friends at home. In fact, there will be various opportunities to adopt dogs at the event.

Snacks and food will be provided by Bitz-ee Mama’s and Blue Corn Café and Bakery. Those are for humans — but there are tasty treats for four-legged attendees, too.

In fact, there will be two food trucks for dogs. Hot food items like chicken pot pies from Bark and Bakery will be available. Prepackaged treats are also on the menu.

There will also be various local businesses ready to show off their goods like dog bandanas, jewelry, natural dog treats and even grooming services. Emergency veterinary clinics and non-profit organizations will also be at the event to help and educate the community.

