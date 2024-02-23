PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a homicide case involving a body found in a canal, officials said on Thursday.

Officers responded to a call involving a man found in the Grand Canal near 12th Street and Indian School Road on Wednesday at around 10 a.m.

The exact place where they found his body was 4300 W. Longview Avenue.

After extracting the body out of the canal, officials identified him as 40-year-old Darrick Cling.

Police need help finding suspect who left dead body found in canal

Homicide detectives are investigating this case with help from the Office of the Medical Examiner.

Detectives asked the public for any information that can help them figure out what led to Cling’s death.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.