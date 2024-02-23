Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix police ask for public help in investigation of dead body found in canal

Feb 22, 2024, 6:00 PM

phoenix police asked public to find homicide suspect after dead body found in canal...

Phoenix police found the body in the canal at 4300 W. Longview Avenue on Wednesday. (Google Maps photo)

(Google Maps photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a homicide case involving a body found in a canal, officials said on Thursday.

Officers responded to a call involving a man found in the Grand Canal near 12th Street and Indian School Road on Wednesday at around 10 a.m.

The exact place where they found his body was 4300 W. Longview Avenue.

After extracting the body out of the canal, officials identified him as 40-year-old Darrick Cling.

Police need help finding suspect who left dead body found in canal

Homicide detectives are investigating this case with help from the Office of the Medical Examiner.

RELATED STORIES

Detectives asked the public for any information that can help them figure out what led to Cling’s death.

Anybody with information about the case is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Roberto Jay Vasquez, 63, went missing on Wednesday, DPS said...

Serena O'Sullivan

Silver Alert issued for missing 63-year-old man last seen walking in Phoenix

The Arizona Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert on Thursday evening for Roberto Jay Vasquez, 63, who was last seen Wednesday.

52 minutes ago

A lot of money stuffed inside a briefcase....

KTAR.com

Fantasy 5 ticket worth $348,000 sold at grocery store in Phoenix

Luck struck at a Phoenix grocery store after one person hit the jackpot in an Arizona Lottery game on Wednesday, officials said.

1 hour ago

Arizona and New York attorneys feud over extraditing suspect...

Associated Press

Why Alvin Bragg and Rachel Mitchell are fighting over extraditing suspect in New York hotel killing

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell says she isn't into extraditing a suspect due to her lack of faith in Manhattan’s top prosecutor.

2 hours ago

Phoenix child in extremely critical condition after drowning in backyard pool...

Serena O'Sullivan

2-year-old in critical condition after being pulled from backyard pool in Phoenix

A 2-year-old girl is in "extremely critical" condition after being pulled from a Phoenix pool on Thursday evening.

2 hours ago

Phoenix's police oversight office released its first reviews of the department's excessive force ca...

KTAR.com

Office of Accountability and Transparency releases reviews of 2 Phoenix excessive force cases

Phoenix's police oversight office released its first reviews of the department's excessive force cases on Thursday.

4 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Sponsored Articles

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

(KTAR News Graphic)...

Boys & Girls Clubs

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Sanderson Ford

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Phoenix police ask for public help in investigation of dead body found in canal