ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix catering company to benefit from NFL’s Business Connect program ahead of Final Four

Feb 23, 2024, 4:15 AM

How the Business Connect program will help Lauren Allen catering...

Owner Lauren Wyckoff said she can't wait to provide dining experiences to people visiting the Valley for the Final Four. (Arizona Major Events Host Committee photo)

(Arizona Major Events Host Committee photo)

Serena O'Sullivan's Profile Picture

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Lauren Allen, a catering and event company, will benefit from the NFL’s Business Connect program, which returned in January ahead of the NCAA men’s Final Four.

Tourists will flock to Glendale as the last four winning teams in the college basketball tournament compete at State Farm Stadium in early April. To prepare, the NFL connected with some businesses it considers the best of the best.

Owner Lauren Wyckoff said she is honored to be part of the Business Connect program, which gives her company exclusive access to workshops, connections to NFL vendors and a coveted place on the Business Connect Resource Guide.

“We’re open to anything and everything the Final Four is going to bring,” Wyckoff told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

Her company specializes in “luxury dining experiences,” which take place in both residential homes and venues. She said she’s excited to launch intimate and upscale dinner parties.

How the Business Connect program will help Lauren Allen catering

Wyckoff has already worked with the Phoenix Suns, but not in a food or beverage capacity. She said she was excited to step into an official NFL partnership.

RELATED STORIES

“We’ve worked with some of the players one-off on their own private personal things, but not directly with the Phoenix Suns,” she added.

Wyckoff said she’s excited to work with basketball players because the game brings back great memories from her days in Indiana University. The fans are amazing and crazy, but it’s a good vibe all around, she added.

It’s now the second year the Business Connect program has visited the Valley — and Wycoff is excited for Lauren Allen‘s second time working with the NFL.

“Final Four and Business Connect has been amazing. We worked the Super Bowl, of course, last year and we had some tremendous experiences,” Wycoff said. “We’re so excited for whoever is coming in town and we’re happy to be of service.”

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Balin Overstolz-McNair contributed to this report.

